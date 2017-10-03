Dana York 911 Call: Tom Petty’s Wife Made Frantic Call, Performed CPR After Husband’s Cardiac Arrest

Dana York made a frantic call to 911 after husband Tom Petty went into cardiac arrest on Sunday, and now newly released audio has given a glimpse of the panicked moments after she found him unconscious and not breathing.

The legendary rocker passed away on Monday, hours after he was taken off life support. Petty reportedly suffered cardiac arrest on Sunday night at his home in Malibu, prompting wife Dana York to call 911.

Shortly before Petty’s death on Monday, TMZ released audio of this phone call, showing York pleading with the dispatcher to send help.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher instructed York to kneel next to Petty’s chest and perform chest compressions and someone else briefly took the phone, the Miami Herald noted. At that point, York noted that Petty was breathing again and the dispatcher instructed York to stop the compressions. During the call, York revealed that Tom Petty had been suffering from bronchitis.

The audio of the 911 call ended as the dispatcher told Dana York to stay on the line and wait for paramedics to arrive. It is not clear how long it took for them to show up, but reports noted that Petty was declared brain dead not long after arriving at a nearby hospital. There was some initial confusion about his condition, with some news outlets reporting that he died on Monday afternoon, but those were corrected. Petty passed away later that day, after family members decided to take him off life support.

A statement released to Petty’s official Twitter page noted that he passed away at the hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for Tom Petty.

In the hours after news first circulated of his cardiac arrest, many musicians and celebrities have posted tributes to the rock legend. There has also been a new focus on the relationship between Tom Petty and wife Dana York, who were together for more than two decades and married since 2001. Petty had said in previous interviews that York saved his life when he was mired in heroin addiction, remaining by his side and helping him go through treatment.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]