Josh Duggar And Wife Anna’s New Baby Photo Leaked On Josiah Duggar’s Instagram With Anti-Abortion Message

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna had their fifth baby this September. Ever since he got his family’s reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled with his molestation scandals, he has not been making a regular appearance on the Duggars’ social media. So when his new son arrived, he took the opportunity with Anna to show how far they have come since 2015.

His attempt to return to the public eye was met with plenty of criticisms, many calling him out for “pedophilia” and molesting his four younger sisters. However, his family continued to include him in wedding videos and Facebook uploads, trying to make Josh become a normal part of the update again.

Since the announcement of the birth, neither Josh nor Anna have given an update on how their new baby is doing. This week, his younger brother, Josiah Duggar, leaked a new photo of their son on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “Got to spend some time hanging out with the newest member of the family this weekend!”

Unlike Duggar girls, who only get to open up an Instagram account after they get married, Josiah has had one for a while now, despite the fact that he is not courting. He is also known for being interested in filmmaking and taking pictures, which may be one of the reasons why the family allowed him to open an account.

Check out Josh and Anna Duggar’s son in Josiah’s arms!

Got to spend some time hanging out with the newest member of the family this weekend! #unclesi #mason A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

This picture inspired another slew of criticisms towards the couple, many expressing their disbelief over how Anna allowed her husband to impregnate her after realizing that he is a child molester. When they announced the arrival of their new baby, some of the fans explicitly wrote in the comments that they would never let this happen in their lives.

“People say Josh went to rehab and I will be honest here,” the fan continued. “I have 4 children. If my son molested his siblings I don’t care what therapy he received I would NEVER trust him again. PERIOD. My kids mental and physical well-being comes first. Once you decide to be a child molester and pedophile I never want to see you again. I was molested as a child so I know the severe damage it does.”

After leaking a new picture of Josh Duggar’s baby, the 21-year-old Duggar went on to protest abortion on his Instagram. The Duggar family is famous for spreading anti-abortion messages, stating that abortion is a form of murder.

Standing with thousands of pro-life individuals throughout the country today in the #lifechain. Pray for people in crisis situations and pray for our nation! A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Josiah was not the only one to spread this message this week. His sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, who recently became pregnant with her first child, also sent out a clear statement on how “abortion kills children.”

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]