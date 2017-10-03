Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Pregnant Already? Rumors Swirl Just Weeks After Wedding

Is Joseph Duggar’s wife, Kendra Caldwell, pregnant already, just weeks after tying the knot? Some fans seem to think so, as The Hollywood Gossip reports.

As in almost every story about a possible celebrity pregnancy, especially Duggar pregnancies, the evidence is flimsy, circumstantial, and based on speculation. Nevertheless, the rumors are swirling, and The Inquisitr is here to help you sort it all out.

Here is the “evidence” for Joseph and Kendra’s reported pregnancy.

They’re Duggars

At this point in the narrative of America’s fondness for the Duggar family, it’s almost par for the course that a woman named “Duggar,” either by birth or by marriage, will turn up with a bun in the oven not long after tying the knot. Or, in the case of Joy-Anna Duggar, some fans speculate that the pregnancy occurred before the wedding, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

With the Duggars famously not practicing birth control, and the fact that the young Duggars are young adults who do what young adults do, 7th-grade biology teaches us that a pregnancy so early in a marriage is not out of the question.

They’re Already Posting Videos

As The Hollywood Gossip reported on September 18, the couple posted a video welcoming their newest nephew. That’s all well and good, but by all accounts they should have been in Greece on their honeymoon, following in the footsteps of other Duggars by honeymooning in Europe.

Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Honeymoon in Greece https://t.co/YWaWRQSbp6 — People (@people) October 3, 2017

Fans speculate that the two weren’t really honeymooning in Greece, but instead, they stayed home to focus on making a baby.

Immediately you can see two problems with this. First of all, being in Greece doesn’t necessarily preclude getting pregnant, as Greece has plenty of babies, so clearly, there is nothing in the water there preventing women from getting pregnant. Secondly, as you can see from the image above, unless the couple engaged in some serious photo manipulation for no apparent reason, they have most certainly been to Greece recently.

Regardless of the why’s and where’s and how’s of it all, Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson notes that it could be weeks, if not months before we know anything definitive about Kendra’s purported pregnancy. That’s because Duggar women generally wait until their third trimester before officially announcing their pregnancies.

Do you believe Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are already pregnant? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by NataliaDeriabina/Thinkstock]