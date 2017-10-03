How Did Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Kerr Escape Las Vegas Terror And When Is She Due?

Jason Aldean was performing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when shooter Stephen Paddock unleashed a massive attack on his crowd, leaving 59 people dead and over 500 people injured.

Following the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, several musicians have reacted to the tragic news and after being seen running off of the stage in the middle of one of his songs, Jason Aldean confirmed that he and his crew were safe.

Although Jason Aldean didn’t reveal any details about whether or not his pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr, was present at the show, a report by Us Weekly magazine has since confirmed that Kerr was nearby when the rapid gunfire of Paddock’s machine gun first began.

“Brittany and Jason are both safe. Brittany was there at the concert with Jason,” a source told the magazine on October 2.

The insider continued on to readers, revealing that both Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr were in shock at the horror that ensued during his show and couldn’t believe that his innocent audience members had been targeted in such a devastating way.

Us Weekly magazine revealed that once Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr found one another in the midst of gunfire, they were put into a police vehicle after the shooting and were driven away. As for Aldean’s band and crew, they took over behind their equipment as the severity of the situation began to set in.

A second source told the magazine that Jason Aldean’s band’s bus was in the line of fire and now has bullet holes.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr began dating in 2014 and got married in Mexico one year later. Then, in May of this year, Kerr confirmed they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. In her post to her fans and followers, Kerr said that she and Aldean had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions as they attempted to start a family with one another.

As fans of the country singer well know, Jason Aldean is already dad to two girls, 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keely, from his 12-year marriage to Jessica Ussery.

Although Brittany Kerr has not yet revealed her exact due date, she did say months ago that the baby will arrive sometime later this year around the holidays.

