Kenya Moore Fired From ‘RHOA’ For Refusing To Film Scenes With Husband, Eva Marcille Replacing Her?

Kenya Moore will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta once the forthcoming series wraps, it has been claimed.

Producers over at Bravo are said to be furious over the supposed fact that Kenya Moore has been arguing with them about her refusal to show her husband, Marc Daly, on the show.

It’s said that Kenya Moore had endless run-ins with the people over at Bravo, who weren’t happy with the way the former beauty pageant was going against the franchise and would instead create a fake storyline than to share her actual life.

Kenya’s wedding to Marc was not documented for the reality show, which had already left a sour taste in the producers’ mouths, but to allegedly then go on to make it known that Moore would not be bringing her husband on for a summer trip with the other co-stars was the icing on the cake.

Sources tell Radar Online that Moore’s behavior this series has annoyed many staff members — it’s unbelievable that Kenya would think she can be on a reality show but not document her life. It doesn’t work like that, the insider stresses.

Everyone has been annoyed with her attitude, and it was made known in several network meetings last month that Kenya Moore would not be welcomed back after the forthcoming series comes to an end.

Have a beautiful Monday. #wife #MrsDalyToYou #RHOA #mogul #kenyamoorehaircare A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Radar Online adds by saying that the show will naturally have her phase out from the program — fans won’t even get an explanation as to why she has disappeared, but it won’t matter because her replacement has already been found.

Eva Marcille is said to be a supporting cast member on the Real Housewives this season, and depending on how she is received by viewers, the America’s Next Top Model winner could very well take over Kenya Moore’s spot and hold her own peach.

It doesn’t seem as if Kenya can come to an agreement with execs and producers regarding her marriage to Daly. Since she’s refusing to document her life for reality television, she has left them with no other choice but to replace her.

Had to lay down after slaying all day ???? #kenyamoore #slayday #chocolatebarbie photo credit @cynthiabailey10 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Do you think Kenya has a point by not wanting to show her husband on the show since he didn’t sign up to be on the Real Housewives of Atlanta?

