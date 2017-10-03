‘DWTS’ Feud: Is Maks Chmerkovskiy Leaving The Show?

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey have had their game faces on since week one of the current season of Dancing With The Stars, but is there trouble in the ballroom?

DWTS fans were quick to pick up on a casual comment made by the show’s host Tom Bergeron on Monday night’s episode, which was “Guilty Pleasures” Night. Chmerkovskiy was noticeably absent leaving many wondering if he had gotten injured. However, Bergeron simply said that Maks was “dealing with a personal issue” and that Maks had chosen pro Alan Bersten to step in for him. This is Alan’s first season as a pro. He and his celeb partner Debbie Gibson were eliminated last week.

It didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about what made Maks miss the show.

On Tuesday, People Magazine spoke to a source who tried to clear some things up. Evidently, Maks and Vanessa haven’t seen eye-to-eye; at least, not this week.

“There’s a big chemistry issue. They both have big personalities and that’s not always the best recipe for a good partnership,” the source said. “They’ve been fighting a lot,” the source added.

This isn’t too surprising for Dancing With The Stars fans to hear, given that Maks is known for having a very strong personality, and he’s usually very strict when he’s teaching. In fact, the one and only time he won the Mirror Ball Trophy (with Olympian Meryl Davis), fans couldn’t even get over how much he had calmed down. The Maks and Meryl dating rumors were red hot for weeks.

The strange thing is that Maks and Vanessa seemed to be getting along. The two seemed to have hit their stride straight away and had gotten some impressive scores in the first couple of weeks of the current season.

So, that leaves one big question. Now what? For those that might be thinking that Maks just needed some time to clear his head, you might be surprised to hear that there’s a chance he will sit out the rest of the season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Maks doesn’t return as her partner for the rest of the season,” the source told People Magazine.

If this is the case, this will be the first time ever that a dance pro chose not to work things out with their celeb partner. If Maks walks away, you know things are bad.

