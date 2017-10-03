‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dr. Rolf Could Be Conducting Experiments To Resurrect Will Horton

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Dr. Rolf (William Utay). The medical researcher’s return is the subject of speculation among DOOL fans.

When Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) crashed Paulson’s (Paul and Sonny) and Chabby’s (Abby and Chad) double wedding, he claimed that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is alive. Nobody believed Ben’s claim because no one thought that the crazy character knew what he was talking about. His story seemed unbelievable because some residents of Salem claimed to have seen Will’s corpse.

Although Ben only gave tantalizingly incomplete information about what happened to Will and his whereabouts, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that he knows the people who are holding Will. He made a vague reference to “these people” who have Will.

The unanswered question is who “these people” are. Where are they holding Will? Why are they holding him?

It is possible that Doctor Rolf is working with the people who have Will. This suggests that the person who has Will is Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) with whom Rolf works.

Fans will recall that Rolf, a research henchman of the DiMeras, worked with Bart Beiderbecke, Tony Dimera and Stefano DiMera. He was presumed dead after an accident in 2003, but he returned to Salem and worked with Stefano. He helped Stefano to “re-program” John Black after he was presumed dead in a hit-and-run accident. After Stefano was injected with a drug that left him in a vegetative state, John Black found out that he was a DiMera. He took over the DiMera estate and stopped Rolf’s mad science experiments. He made Rolf his domestic servant.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chandler Massey Talks About Continuing Will Horton’s Journey https://t.co/zkagBqy7a1 pic.twitter.com/aQ3QiCXGXx — PostperHour (@postperhour) September 30, 2017

Stefano later recovered and reclaimed his estate and reemployed Rolf.

Day Of Our Lives buzz suggests that Rolf could be experimenting on Will and that Will’s return story could involve Rolf’s crazy medical experiments. Will’s body could have been stolen on the orders of DiMera and Rolf might have been conducting arcane medical experiments to resurrect his body.

Ben might have learned or overheard at Bayview that Will is still alive and that the DiMeras or people linked with them have Will. It is possible that Rolf visited Bayview.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the search for Will leads his friends and family to Memphis where they will likely find Will.

Ben has indicated that he wants to clear his name. Although he insists that Will is alive, he has admitted to some of his crimes, including the murder of Paige Larson (True O’Brien) and Serena Mason (Melissa Archer).

Will the storyline lead to Ben’s rehabilitation?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]