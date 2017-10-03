Miley Cyrus, Adam Sandler sing duet to honor Las Vegas shooting victims.

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler teamed up on Monday night to sing a duet of singer Dido’s 2013 song, “No Freedom,” in the opening moments of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Fallon opened the show with a brief statement about the recent Las Vegas mass shooting and urged his viewers to remember that “good still exists in this world.”

Jimmy Fallon then introduced Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler, who sang a touching duet together. While many fans were left scratching their heads about why the unusual and unlikely duo of Cyrus and Sandler performed together on the stage, many were moved by the sweet, simple, and touching duet.

During the musical number, Miley Cyrus handled the majority of the vocals while Adam Sandler played guitar and sang backup for The Voice coach. As many longtime Sandler fans know, the actor has played guitar for many years and often toted the instrument around during his days on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He’s also penned some comedy songs such as “Lunch Lady Land” and “Eight Crazy Nights,” but has never really been regarded as a singer. However, his performance on Monday night did surprise many viewers, who were wowed with the funnyman’s musical talent.

After the performance, The Tonight Show rolled forward, but the show closed with Miley Cyrus returning to the stage to sing her hit 2009 ballad, “The Climb,” which marked the first time she had sang the song in six years. Miley closed the show with the number, and fans cheered as they honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Adam Sandler pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims on ‘The Tonight Show’ https://t.co/Xpf7CqRaBe pic.twitter.com/97ha8pKl8w — AJC (@ajc) October 3, 2017

Jimmy Fallon was just one of many late night hosts to weigh in on the senseless violence in Las Vegas this week. Others such as Jimmy Kimmel, who broke into tears during his monologue, calling the tragedy “too much to even process,” spoke out about the tragedy. Conan O’Brien said he has become shocked about how he’s been having to address mass shootings on his show and it’s “become a ritual” for himself and other comic hosts.

Seth Meyers and James Corden also addressed the shooting on their shows, along with Stephen Colbert, who echoed each and every one of the late-night hosts’ sentiments by calling for stricter gun laws and better screening processes for people to buy guns.

What did you think about Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler’s tribute to the Las Vegas mass shooting victims during The Tonight Show? Were you surprised to see the unlikely duo team up for a duet?

[Featured Image by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC]