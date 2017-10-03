‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Twins Not Swapped in 1995 – ‘GH’ History Debunks Theory

General Hospital spoilers are exploding about whether Steve Burton or Billy Miller will ultimately be revealed as the real Jason Morgan while the other is relegated to the role of Drew Quartermaine. One theory from Soap Hub (and some fans on social media) suggest that the twins might have been swapped at the time of the big car crash in 1995. They say that explains why the formerly agreeable Jason became Stone Cold, who was stoic and able to start a new career as the Corinthos cartel’s killing machine. Here’s how GH history proves that swap wasn’t possible given the known storylines.

Jason’s wreck in ’95 was life-changing, but…

Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) found a very drunk AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and unconscious Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) near the Quartermaine property on December 29, 1995. Ned got AJ back to the gatehouse and then called 911 so that AJ wouldn’t be implicated in the crash. Ned said he was driving so that AJ wouldn’t go to prison. Many have latched onto this accident as the perfect moment to have swapped the twins because Jason came out of the coma with no memories.

Digging into the same era of ABC soap history, longtime watchers know that Jason woke from his coma in January 1996 while Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) sat at his bedside. Given the major attitude shift upon his waking up and the memory loss, it would have been an opportunity to swap Drew Quartermaine for Jason, but if the show respects subsequent storylines, there is no way Drew took Jason’s place after the wreck. In fact, it had to be Jason all along.

Jason’s 2011 surgery reveals swap is impossible

In 2011, Jason was in a car crash with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and had to have surgery again. He came out of the surgery okay but then began having seizures. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) found out that there was a piece of the car from the 1995 crash embedded in Jason’s brain that was causing the seizures. Patrick operated again and dug it out – it was a piece of the dashboard that went up his nose and lodged in his brain. With that removed, Jason was fine.

That piece of dashboard clearly shows that the same Jason who was in the car wreck in 1995 was the same Jason in Port Charles in 2011 and then “died” in 2012 when a disguised Cesar Faison (then Ian Buchanan) shot him and kicked him into the harbor. Unless the GH writers are going to trash the character history, the swap didn’t happen at the time of the car wreck or anytime between then and 2011. Of course, the writers adjust known history when they want. You can read the Soap Central recap from September 6, 2011, to confirm for yourself that no swap between 1995-2011 was possible.

Were the Q twins ever swapped?

The lingering issue that has many soap fans theorizing about a Jason-Drew swap are the memories that Jason (Billy Miller) has of life in Port Charles prior to his “resurrection” in 2014. This Jason doesn’t have perfect memories, but he has some of his former life. Franco (Roger Howarth) further reminded us on Monday, October 2 that this Jason has no childhood memories. So, what does that mean, and how did some of Jason Morgan’s memories get into new Jason’s head if he’s Drew Q and not Jason?

The key to all this could be the Cassadine’s ally Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), who is a master hypnotist that’s able to mind-control people, wipe out memories, and perhaps even implant them. There’s also the GH history where Jonathan Paget gained access to Duke Lavery’s (Ian Buchanan) memories to impersonate him. Clearly, there is going to be some violation of history to explain Drew and Jason sharing memories of the same experiences, so it will be interesting to see how the soap explains this unlikely circumstance. Patient 6’s fate is likely also tied to Faison.

Drew and Jason face to face soon

On the Tuesday, October 3 General Hospital episode, Jason and Drew speak on the phone, but both seem to think they’re Jason and neither knows about the other. Billy Miller’s Jason just learned from Franco (Roger Howarth) about a blond kid that spent years with Franco and wanted to see the photo. Franco lied and said the photo is gone, but he still has it, and once “Jason” sees it, some memory might break through to shed light on Franco and Drew’s shared past.

Steve Burton’s Patient 6 knows Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) cell number and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) safe line at his home, so all signs point to him being Jason Morgan. Otherwise, that info wouldn’t be in his head. Then again, it could have been implanted there rather than it being a residual memory. Once Patient 6 is back in Port Charles, we’ll learn more. But for now, a Q twin swap at the time of the car accident in 1995 is ruled out by the 2011 surgery incident. Check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers.

