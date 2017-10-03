Selena Gomez Lupus: Singer Will Reportedly Document Her Health Struggles In Upcoming Documentary

Selena Gomez hinted last month that she would soon open up about her health struggles, including her recent kidney transplant, and now, a report claims the singer is planning to chronicle her lupus journey in a new documentary.

Speaking to fans last month, Selena Gomez said that she was looking forward to sharing her months-long health crisis with her many fans and followers after revealing that her friend, actress Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to her months ago.

“She’s making a documentary about her health issues,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine on October 2. “Selena will talk about her journey, give viewers insight into lupus and clear up any misunderstandings.”

In her Instagram post on September 14, Selena Gomez said she was recovering after her battle with lupus led her to need a new kidney. The 25-year-old singer also shared a couple of photos of herself, one of which included a massive scar on her lower abdomen.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Selena Gomez wants to share her story in the shape of a documentary so that others will be inspired to continue to stay strong amid their own health struggles. The source also said that Gomez hopes to shed light on what lupus patients go through in their lifetimes.

As the insider revealed, Selena Gomez is said to be a changed woman since her kidney transplant and now appreciates just how lucky she is to be alive.

Following her rehab stint last year, Selena Gomez was complaining a lot about feeling sluggish and being sick “all of the time.” She also reportedly experienced weight gain. Then, after learning that she was in need of a kidney, she reportedly panicked. Luckily, her close friend Raisa stepped up, donated her kidney, and remained supportive of Gomez throughout her surgery and recovery.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly about Selena Gomez’s health crisis, Dr. Robert Fafalak said that the lifespan of a person who goes through what Gomez has gone through could be shortened and when it comes to her new kidney, there are no promises that it will last in her body.

No word yet on when and where Selena Gomez’s reportedly upcoming documentary will air.

