Scott Disick Fears Getting Sofia Richie Pregnant Amid Kylie Jenner Baby Announcement

Scott Disick seems to have made it clear that he’s not ready to have another child, so he’s reportedly being extra careful when getting with Sofia Richie.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple has been dating for the past couple of months, but only decided to go public with their romance a month ago.

And with the news that Kylie Jenner, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian are all expecting babies at the top of the year, Scott Disick has shared his concerns on the chances of him becoming a father again.

Having heard that Jenner reportedly didn’t plan to have a child so soon, Scott Disick has told family and friends that he’s being very cautious when getting with Sofia because he just isn’t ready to be a father of four children.

For the past couple of weeks, Richie and Scott Disick have been vacationing together, with sources saying they are still getting to know one another, but from what’s been gathered, Sofia is completely smitten by the reality star.

Scott Disick is said to have made it known that he wants to take things slow with his 19-year-old girlfriend, especially because of the supposed fact that her father, Lionel Richie, is a family friend.

It goes without saying, however, that Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend, is still baffled as to how her former partner could even consider the idea of dating someone that is 15 years younger than him.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Kourtney is completely weirded out by the thought of Sofia hooking up with Scott Disick, but having seen all the scandals and negative press that has attracted the father of three in the past year, the TV star can’t be surprised anymore.

If anything, she wants Scott Disick to be happy but she’s unsure whether getting with a girl who isn’t even able to enter a nightclub yet is a wise decision to make, particularly since Scott is very well known for being someone who loves to party.

Whether or not the relationship will last has yet to be seen, but from the way things have been going, Scott Disick and Sofia are still going strong.

