Pippa Middleton Turns Spotlight On Husband James Matthews’ Brother Spencer As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, have disappeared from the public eye. After their lavish wedding, honeymoon, and appearance at this year’s Wimbledon, the high society couple has retreated to their home, having never been seen together in the fall. Some followers have started speculating that Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her first child, but it looks like she is instead turning the spotlight on her brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews.

Unlike his older brother, who is “the heir to a vast Scottish property,” Spencer has made his name by appearing in Made In Chelsea, a British reality TV show that showed the life of young people living in one of the most expensive areas of London. Since his wild partying days, he has slowed down and has become more settled with his current girlfriend, Vogue Williams.

As pregnancy rumors swirl around Pippa, Spencer Matthews’ girlfriend has stepped up to reveal details about her life, hinting that her life with the Made In Chelsea star is going well.

“There are loads of best things about my life,” she said according to Hello! Magazine. “I just feel really happy and balanced at the moment. I have a great family and friends, I love my job and now I’m in a really good relationship with somebody that I’m mad about and we just get on brilliantly. Everything seems to have fallen into place for me this year.”

The 28-year-old younger brother also reflected this sentiment on his popular Instagram account.

Life makes sense now… ❤️ @voguewilliams A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

As Spencer and his girlfriend take the spotlight with their romance, Pippa and James are retreating further into their privacy. However, the pregnancy rumor is gaining more and more momentum, according to an Australian magazine.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

It’s not a surprise that, now that she is possibly expecting, that she is disappearing from the public eye. A source revealed last December to People Magazine that once she settles down with her husband after the wedding, she wants to “have children and lead a quiet life.”

This does seem like the time to get pregnant. Kate Middleton, her older sister, is already well into her third pregnancy and had to forego royal commitments due to her severe morning sickness.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

As a support, Pippa was noticed making trips to Kensington Palace, showing that she still is there despite the fact that she has other commitments in her life after her wedding.

