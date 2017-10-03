Trump And Melania Will Spend 5 Hours, 20 Minutes On The Ground In Puerto Rico, Melania In Blue Jeans, Sweater

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House en route to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 3. The Office of the Press Secretary had previously published President Trump and Melania’s planned schedule for the trip. President Trump briefly spoke with the press while flanked by Melania, as the Associated Press describes the above photo prior to the Trumps getting on Marine One. President Trump and Melania plan to inspect the damage done by Hurricane Maria last month.

According to the White House pool report, President Trump and Melania will get a briefing upon their arrival in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The president and Melania will also visit with people who have been affected by the hurricane, with a planned meeting between the duo and Governor Kenneth Mapp of the U.S. Virgin Islands also scheduled. The report noted that President Trump and Melania would be on their way to Joint Base Andrews by 8 a.m., with a scheduled arrival time in San Juan at 11:45 a.m., landing at Luis Muniz Air National Guard Base. The meeting with the people of Puerto Rico impacted by the hurricane is scheduled to take place in a “Puerto Rico Location” at 1:15 p.m.

By 3:30 p.m., President Trump and Melania will meet with Governor Mapp, and 20 minutes later, a meeting with senior military personnel and Governor Ricardo Rossell of Puerto Rico and Governor Mapp will take place. At 4:10 p.m., there is a scheduled Navy and Marine Corps greeting, and by 5:05 p.m., President Trump and Melania should be experiencing “wheels up” on their way back to the White House, with an expected arrival time of 8:55 p.m. That means President Trump and Melania plan to spend five hours and 20 minutes on the ground in Puerto Rico.

It is longer than the three hours on the ground in Florida that President Trump and Melania spent inspecting Hurricane Irma damage, as reported by the Inquisitr. As seen in the above photo, Melania wore blue jeans and a blue sweater for the trip to Puerto Rico. As reported by Vogue, Melania recently donned Alexander McQueen for a White House meeting with Thailand’s prime minister and First Lady Prayut Chan-o-cha.

