Peggy Sulahian Accused Of Failing To Accept Her Estranged Brother Because He’s Gay

Peggy Sulahian can’t seem to shake the ongoing rumors regarding her alleged homophobia.

Although Peggy Sulahian recently spoke to the Huffington Post and denied the allegations against her, the rumors have persisted and earlier this week, her estranged brother Pol’ Atteu, spoke out against her.

On October 2, Pol’ Atteu spoke to Radar Online about his increasingly strained relationship with Peggy Sulahian, claiming that newest addition to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County is refusing to allow him to play a role in her children’s lives.

“It’s heartbreaking my sister doesn’t accept me because I’m gay,” Pol Atteu told the outlet.

As fans may recall, rumors began swirling over the summer which suggested that Peggy Sulahian had attempted to ban her brother from attending their father’s funeral. Now, weeks later, Pol’ Atteu claims that a recent attempt to reach out to his nephew, 9-year-old Koko, was shot down. As he explained, he posted a heartfelt message to the boy in June to wish him a happy birthday. However, his sister reportedly deleted the post immediately and allegedly did the same thing after Atteu tried a second time.

“My sister’s actions speak much louder than her words,” Pol’ Atteu concluded.

Peggy Sulahian and her husband Diko Sulahian share three children, 19-year-old Giovanna, 17-year-old Gianelle, and 9-year-old Koko.

Several days ago, ahead of her appearance on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Peggy Sulahian spoke to the Huffington Post, via All About the Real Housewives, about the allegations against her.

During the interview, Peggy Sulahian addressed claims of having banned her brother from their father’s funeral, explaining that Pol’ Atteu was reportedly informed of their father’s passing and present at the memorial service. She also claimed that there were several others present who could attest to her account. As for the allegations of homophobia, Sulahian said she is not homophobic and continues to surround herself with people of every race, faith, and lifestyle choice.

