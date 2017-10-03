‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Joan Cusack Returning As Sheila?

Shameless fans are currently on the edge of their seats waiting for the new season to begin on Showtime, and they’re scouring the internet for any news about Season 8. However, it seems that viewers aren’t the only ones excited about what lies ahead on the show.

According to the Chicago Tribune, actress Joan Cusack, who previously played the role of Sheila Jackson on Shameless, says she would consider returning to the series next year after her youngest child graduates from high school.

The actress reveals that being a mom is “hard work” and takes a lot of practice. “I do feel like being a mom is hard work. A lot of times you’re just making it up as you go along. You kind of look to other moms, and it’s kind of like a character you have to put on and get right and do stuff.”

Joan Cusack left Shameless during Season 5 of the show when her character packed up with her daughter and son-in-law to move to Arizona. Fans have often wondered if they would ever see Sheila Jackson again, and now that Cusack is seemingly on board to make a return, even if it’s just a cameo, viewers may get their wish.

Meanwhile, Joan’s brother and fellow actor, John Cusack, was also asked about a possible appearance on the Showtime series. The actor says he’s never been asked to do the show and wouldn’t dare show up on set without being invited.

“The weird thing is, to be on a show somebody has to actually ask you to be on it. … Otherwise you’re literally just trespassing. So you know you have to factor that into your thinking. I was never asked,” he said.

Currently, Shameless Season 8 is set to begin airing in November, and the recently released trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes reveals that there are some big things coming for the dysfunctional Gallagher family.

It seems that Frank (William H. Macy) will struggle with the death of his wife, Monica, and go to great lengths to find a way back to life. This will lead the Gallagher patriarch into a total transformation, and some fans will be shocked with Frank’s new lease on life.

Meanwhile, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will be busy trying to make money on the apartment building she purchased at the end of Shameless Season 7, but it won’t be easy for her. She’ll have to deal with some crazy tenants, as well as all the drama that her family brings to the table throughout the season.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Joan Cusack returning to Shameless as Sheila Jackson in the future? Would you like to see her back on the show?

