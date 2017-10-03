Tom Petty’s Daughter AnnaKim Violette Remembers Her Most Cherished Moments With Dad Before His Death

Tom Petty’s daughter AnnaKim Violette has posted a series of photos of herself and her father on Instagram hours before the late rocker died, remembering some of her most treasured moments with him when he was still among the living.

AnnaKim sat by her father’s bedside all throughout his stay at the UCLA Medical Center, where he was taken Monday morning following a cardiac arrest, as reported by TMZ.

Before long, AnnaKim lashed out at the media following premature reports of Tom Petty’s death, Earn the Necklace reports.

Rolling Stone earlier reported that Tom Petty had his life support unplugged after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Later, the publication amended the misleading report by adding that the rocker legend was “still clinging to life.”

As confusion surrounding Petty’s death spread, outlets referenced “sources” from the Los Angeles police. The LAPD later said it could not confirm if the legendary musician had died since the department had not done an investigation on the matter.

Ms. Petty then took to Instagram to slam Rolling Stone for reporting incorrect news of her father’s death.

“@rollingstone my dad is not dead yet but your f*****g magazine is. Your slime has been pieces of tabloid dog s**t. You put the worst artists on your covers and do zero research. How dare you report that my father has died just to get press because your articles and photos are so dated. I will f*****g s**t down your throat and your family’s. Try not being a trump vibe. This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and a human being. F**k u.”

Tom Petty, however, did pass away Monday evening surrounded by his friends and family. He was 66. In the hours before his death, AnnaKim took to Instagram to post photos of her father chronicling her most cherished moments with him.

One such photo showed her and her father taking a photo with his granddaughter.

“We love u,” AnnaKim wrote.

Before long, she posted another selfie photo of herself and her father, this one showing Mr. Petty wearing big sunglasses and flashing a big smile.

“We are all a mirror of divine love,” she wrote.

In another follow-up post, Tom Petty’s daughter shared a still image taken from the music video of the singer’s 1985 track “Don’t Come Around Here No More.” In the caption, she recalled watching the said music video as a child while “sleeping on a sheep skin rug on the floor.”

Shortly after her father’s death, AnnaKim, visibly overcome by emotion, posted a photo of herself inside the hospital.

She simply captioned the photo with the words “I love u.”

She then posted the art cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1976 debut album, featuring a younger Tom Petty rocking a black leather jacket.

“RIP,” AnnaKim wrote.

Her next Instagram update shows a black and white photo of her dad holding her while she was still a baby, which she captioned, “Twin stars.”

She concluded her moving tribute to her dad by posting the lyrics to “Alright for Now,” one of his dad’s most popular songs. She then thanked her father for the love.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]