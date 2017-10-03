Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have become household names when they starred in the critically acclaimed Descendants of the Sun series. Due to its global success, the popular Korean drama series was confirmed to make a return for a sequel installment. However, the 32-year-old actor previously teased that he and his soon-to-be wife are not making any project soon.

All KPop reported that Song Joong-ki is not appearing in any TV show or movie after he expressed his desire to take a break from the limelight. The Korean superstar said he wants to enjoy his free time as much as possible. Song Hye-kyo’s fiancé even divulged that he wants to live like a normal 30-year-old man.

“I’ll spend the free personal time as fully as possible. I’ve always searched for my next project after finishing one. That’s why this year I want to rest a bit and spend time as the 30-year-old Song Joong Ki.”

Previous reports claimed that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are set to reprise their in the second installment of Descendants of the Sun since neither of them has committed to star in any upcoming Korean TV shows. For starters, the Song-Song couple played the roles of Captain Yoo Shi-jin and Doctor Kang Mo-yeon, who faced danger in a war-torn country together. Other rumors suggest that the pair might focus on building their family after they tie the knot on Oct. 31.

Descendants Of The Sun couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announce Oct 31 wedding date https://t.co/eJJn2Hf1Ok — Belinda (@bellaella7) September 7, 2017

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo had denied reports claiming that they started dating while filming Descendants of the Sun in 2015. However, the pair confirmed their plans to marry through their talent agencies in July. The Song-Song couple is set to exchange their wedding vows at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Christian Post reported that Song Hye-kyo’s talent agency has debunked the speculations that she is expecting her first baby with Song Joong-ki. The Full House actress was allegedly seen with a growing baby bump during her recent trip in Paris, France. This, then, sparked rumors that the 35-year-old star’s unexpected pregnancy could be the main reason why the Descendants of the Sun stars have decided to wed.

Christianity Post: Song Joong Ki Says Acting With Song Hye Kyo After Their Wedding Will Be Tough https://t.co/mcUm1NYYSB — Mitch's Muse (@nmitch) August 9, 2017

Up until now, the couple has yet to comment on the reports saying that they are not reuniting in Descendants of the Sun 2. It should be noted that neither Song Joong-ki nor Song Hye-kyo has confirmed anything yet. Hence, fans should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the Song-Song couple.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]