‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sex Ring Scandal Causes Newman Enterprises Nightmare

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) bad business decisions will lead to disastrous consequences for Newman Enterprises public image. When Abby made the decision to fund Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) company, she didn’t have the business savvy to check him out properly. Now, Victor’s company will have to endure public scrutiny and shame for funding a sex scheme operation because Abby didn’t have the business acumen to properly assess the risks of getting involved with an unknown entity.

Abby was thrust into the role of taking control of Newman Enterprises this year when Victor (Eric Braeden) semi-retired this year. Abby was excited to take on partial control of the company and wanted to prove herself. She was eager to learn the ropes of Newman Enterprises, but unfortunately Victor has been distracted, and she wasn’t always able to ask him for his help. So when Zack came onto the scene, she was determined to prove herself as someone capable for the job and believed that Zack was a genuine businessman. Of course, what sweetened the deal for her was that Zack led her to believe that there could be a romantic connection between them. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that now that the sex ring has been exposed, the shareholders, customers and partners at large will question the wisdom of allowing her in the role as CEO.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor has been too distracted with his plotting and scheming to keep abreast with developments at Newman Enterprises. In fact, Victor is so hell bent on getting revenge on his son, Nick, that his focus is still not entirely on the business. Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that if Victor had been mindfully present of what was happening at Newman Enterprises, the Zack debacle may have never happened at all.

Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal that Newman Enterprises is headed for a public relations nightmare when news gets out that they have been funding a sex ring in Genoa City. The company may even see a decrease in revenue as the public at large goes in uproar about the company’s shady dealings. Do you think his company falling apart will finally grab Victor’s attention enough to let go of punishing Nick? Do you think Abby will be forced to resign from her position as CEO? Stay tuned for all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

