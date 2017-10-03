‘Destiny 2’ Offline Four Hours Today For More Maintenance

Bungie continues the weekly maintenance and downtime of Destiny 2. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter will be offline for four hours Tuesday, October 3, to address some outstanding issues with the shooter.

Destiny 2 owners will no longer be able to login into the game starting at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT today and Bungie will begin updates on the back-end. All players will then be removed from the game an hour later at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. The maintenance period is expected to last until 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

As the last few updates have shown, this is just the expected time window Bungie expects to work on Destiny 2. The downtime could end up being shorter or longer depending on how well the maintenance goes.

Players will need to download Destiny 2 update 1.0.3.1 once Bungie brings the game back online. The developer previewed some of the planned fixes in a weekly post last Thursday.

The list of issues that planned to be fixed includes receiving clan engrams at only Power level 10 when your clan completes Trials of the Nine and the raid. There is also a fix planned for the “His Highness’s Seal” quest step not incrementing properly and the raid milestones not showing properly.

There’s also a fix for an extremely rare occurrence where a player is continuously killed or is unable to be resurrected when an encounter experiences both a failure and success at the same time.

Not mentioned yet is a fix for PlayStation 4 crashes. Bungie is aware the game is more likely to experience crashes on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles and is working with Sony to try to come up with a solution. It isn’t clear if that solution will be delivered as part of today’s update, however.

Bungie is also aware of issues preventing players who have completed the Nightfall Strike on Prestige difficulty from receiving the Prestige Aura reward again when completing the Nightfall on Prestige difficulty again after the next weekly reset.

You can check out the full list of outstanding issues in Destiny 2 in a forum post from Bungie.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]