‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ivy Dating Mystery Man – Carter, Mateo, Or A New Guy?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) finally has a romance of her own. We know it’s not Liam (Scott Clifton) or Wyatt (Darin Brooks) because each of them is neck deep with a woman of their own. Although Liam’s marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) might go bust soon, the split would be about Sally (Courtney Hope), not Ivy. As for Wyatt, he’s busy wooing his former step-mother Katie (Heather Tom). So, who is Ivy dating? Could it be Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor)?

Ivy leaked news of her romance to her boss

While reviewing the latest Forrester jewelry designs on Monday’s B&B, Ivy let it drop that she’s seeing someone but said it’s still new and she doesn’t want to jinx anything. Many longtime Bold fans have been hoping to see Carter and Ivy hook up, and the duo even has a smush couple name already even though they’ve never paired. On Twitter, Carter and Ivy are referred to together as “Civy” and fans have been asking CBS daytime to pair these two for a while. Has it finally happened?

Quinn (Rena Sofer) didn’t grill Ivy but was interested in hearing about her protégé’s new romance. For now, though, Ivy’s staying tight-lipped about the guy. But who could it be? Bill (Don Diamont) is getting close to Steffy, so he’s not an option. Ivy’s related to many of the guys on Bold, so that’s a problem. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is not related by blood, but they see themselves as family, so ick! There’s Bill’s sidekick Justin (Aaron D. Spears), but he’s got arson trouble to worry about, so he’s probably not looking for love. Who else could it be?

Is Ivy dating the hot new Forrester estate manager?

One intriguing option for Ivy’s romantic partner is Mateo (Francisco San Martin). The hunky Spanish actor had his debut on Monday’s B&B – the same day Ivy mentioned that she got a new man in her life. Was his first appearance timed to coincide with Ivy’s hint so that we would know the two will be an item? Although Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) wants Mateo to try and seduce Quinn, we know that plot will fall apart, particularly if he’s already romancing a Forrester of his own.

It’s long overdue for Ivy to have a romance (and a storyline) and would be great if she wasn’t trying to get the attention of Wyatt or Liam for a change. Those pairings are played out, and Ivy needs a new guy that’s all her own. Handsome Mateo might be just the ticket for her. There’s also another option for Ivy based on recent casting news, but this would be a one-off cameo and not worth mentioning – but still, it might happen.

Could Big Brother’s Josh be Ivy’s man?

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez is slated to appear on Bold following the cameo Monday of fellow BB19 alum Jessica Graaf. No word has leaked about what role Josh would have on the show. Jessica played a hostess at Il Giardino, and in the past, BB18 alums Paul Abrahamian, Victor Arroyo, and Da’Vonne Rogers played caterers at Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) ill-fated wedding that went off the tracks.

Since the reality show crossover appearances are usually only tiny roles, it’s not likely that Big Brother’s Josh would play Ivy’s new man, but still, you never know. That would be disappointing since the guy will only be around for one episode and Ivy needs a real romance that’s front and center and gives her some material to work with at last. We’ll find out more soon about Ivy’s new guy, but for now, her mystery man will remain a mystery. Who do you hope Ivy is dating? Carter? Mateo? Justin? Reality show Josh? Check back soon for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

