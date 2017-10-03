Blake Shelton Gushes Over His Family Life With Gwen Stefani And Her Boys, Adding Fuel To The Pregnancy Rumors

After two years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani seem happier than ever, and this past weekend during a trip to Oklahoma, Shelton couldn’t help but brag about his beautiful girlfriend and her three boys. Is it possible that the singers could be adding to their family soon?

Shelton, Stefani, and her sons — Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3 — took a trip to Shelton’s adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for the opening of Shelton’s new restaurant Ole Red.

The country music superstar told Entertainment Tonight that when the five of them travel to his home state, they have a blast.

“We have so much fun. I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California,” revealed Shelton.

Over the past two years, the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer has introduced Stefani’s boys – who live mainly in Los Angeles with their mother – to the country life, and they have loved every minute of it.

According to Hollywood Life, when the boys aren’t in school, they take the opportunity to travel to the Midwest to fish and ride four wheelers on Shelton’s ranch. And, it’s not just Stefani and the kids having a great time, even though it seemed that way from her Instagram pictures. Blake Shelton said that the No Doubt singer’s parents, brother, and extended family have made holiday visits, too.

During the most recent trip, Us Weekly reported that Shelton performed at a private concert for charity in front of 150 people, and Stefani briefly joined him on stage. A crowd member captured video of the moment when Shelton began sharing a story from when the Voice coaches started to “hang out and mess around.” Stefani looked a bit embarrassed when those words came out of his mouth, but the crowd loved it.

With the couple and the three kids becoming closer and enjoying their time together, rumors have accelerated about a possible addition to the family. In Touch is reporting that the singers have been trying to conceive a baby through IVF treatments. The couple’s first attempt reportedly failed, but they are going to try again soon. They are optimistic that they will one day be successful at adding to their family.

[Featured Image by Christian Peterson/Getty Images]