Angelina Jolie, ‘The Voice’s’ Adam Levine, And Taylor Swift Share A Very Expensive Hobby

Except for the fact that they’re all famous, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, and The Voice coach Adam Levine don’t seem to have any common passions. Angelina Jolie continues to cope with her split from Brad Pitt while raising their six kids (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) and pursuing her career as an actress and director. Taylor Swift is focused on her singing career and revolving door of boyfriends (currently, Joe Alwyn appears to be the chosen one). As for Adam Levine, he’s happily bantering with Blake Shelton on The Voice while serving as the Maroon 5 crooner and devoted husband to his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.

But as recent events in the lives of all three celebrities have revealed, Angelina, Taylor, and Adam share an unexpected and very expensive hobby. For Jolie and Levine, that shared passion has affected not just them but their families.

Superstars Move Into Super Homes Once Owned By Hollywood Royalty

The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Angelina, Adam, and Swift are part of a growing trend when it comes to saving Los Angeles’ precious past. Celebrities such as Jolie, Levine, and Taylor are joining other A-listers in buying mansions that were previously owned by Hollywood’s most famous stars.

While there’s nothing new about celebrities moving into mansions in Los Angeles, there’s something very special about the decisions that Angelina, Adam, and Swift made when it comes to their participation in Los Angeles’ mega-sized residential building boom, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

“Many conservationists fear that one of the city’s great tethers to its past — its rich and varied architecture — is at risk of being severed. Cue the star buyers.”

Jolie, Levine, and Taylor are earning praise for their passion in opting to restore their legendary mansions rather than demolish them and replace them with new high-tech homes. In addition to pouring their money into this pricey hobby, all three have the good taste to preserve the legacy mansions that they chose.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings Honor “Golden Age Glory”

For Angelina, moving isn’t quite as easy as it is for Taylor Swift or even Adam Levine. There are those six kids who Jolie shares with Brad Pitt. However, Angelina apparently is so passionate about pursuing her hobby of restoring and honoring the homes that remain from Hollywood’s golden days that she overcame any obstacles.

Earlier this year, Jolie purchased Cecil B. DeMille’s Los Feliz estate for $24.5 million. And in a decision that conservationists appreciate, Angelina has made plans for a careful yet thorough renovation designed to honor rather than destroy what the Hollywood Reporter termed the estate’s “Golden Age glory.” DeMille resided there from 1916 until he died in 1959.

Taylor Swift Achieves Landmark Status

Taylor Swift doesn’t have kids, but she does have kittens. In addition to her passion for cats, Swift has joined Jolie and Levine in the elite group of celebrity Los Angeles homeowners who are determined to honor tradition. Two years ago, Taylor purchased the Samuel Goldwyn mansion. That estate was constructed for the legendary movie pioneer during the 1930s.

Earlier this year, Swift achieved her goal of ensuring that the mansion cannot be torn down. The Beverly Hills City Council gave Taylor Swift landmark status for the Goldwyn mansion. The publication pointed out that the prices involved in renovating such estates include both the stars’ personal preferences and top architects’ advice. And that makes saving Hollywood’s golden era homes an extremely expensive hobby that only some celebrities can afford.

“Stars are restoring pedigreed L.A. palaces as top architects take on ‘sensitive’ projects where costs can balloon to $1,000 per square foot.”

The Voice Coach Adam Levine Respects History

Adam Levine has made his respect for his fellow coaches and contestants on The Voice known. But just like Angelina and Taylor, Adam also respects Hollywood history. In August, Levine purchased an $18 million French Regency-style home by architect Caspar Ehmcke in Holmby Hills. The Voice coach is following Jolie’s and Swift’s lead in planning a renovation that is in line with the home’s historic past.

It’s not just conservationists who appreciate the passion (and money) that Angelina, Taylor, and Adam are pouring into renovating those homes in a way that honors Hollywood tradition. Hilton & Hyland’s Linda May participated in the purchases of both Levine and Jolie.

“In the last 15 years, this part of the market has taken a leap forward,” praised May.

