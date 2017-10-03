Angelina Jolie Ready To Move On After Split From Brad Pitt, But Her Kids Will Reportedly Have To Approve

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to move on a year after her split from Brad Pitt, but the next man in her life will have quite the challenge. Not only does he have to catch the eye of one of the most beautiful women on the planet, but he also must gain the approval of all six of her children.

A source at Hollywood Life says that after this upsetting past year, Jolie is “getting back into her groove,” and her children are doing well, so she is now thinking about her future.

“Angelina is even getting to the point where she thinks she may be ready to start dating, although she’s being very passive about it and not actively looking for someone,” claimed the insider.

The source went on to say that Angelina Jolie is hopeful she can find love again with someone new.

The Jolie-Pitt children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have been their mom’s support system since her split from Pitt, and if she is to ever bring a new man into their lives, their approval is necessary.

The Tomb Raider actress recently told People that her kids come first, especially since they are “going through their formative years.”

After taking a year off from the spotlight to help her family get through such a difficult time, she is now getting back in front of the camera. Jolie is currently filming Maleficent 2, and a Cleopatra project could also be in the works. The actress says she will be taking on more acting work in the future.

Jolie and her children have also been walking the red carpets on the film festival circuit lately to promote First They Killed My Father, which the actress wrote, produced and directed. Jolie’s oldest sons Maddox and Pax also received credits on the project. The film was shot in Cambodia, a country that is special to the actress because she adopted Maddox there back in 2002.

When she isn’t working, the philanthropist and her kids have been doing some traveling overseas and getting involved with causes that she believes in. Her temporary “lockdown” is officially over.

Tell us! Do you think Angelina Jolie should move on with another famous actor or a regular joe? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]