Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Rude Feud Rumors Soar As Royal Source Shares Queen’s ‘Haunting’ Views

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles typically are shown smiling in photos. But what goes on between Kate and Camilla when the cameras are turned off has been rumored to be an extremely rude feud. There’s no love lost between Middleton and Parker Bowles, with both repeatedly determined to see their respective husbands (Prince William and Charles) seated on the royal throne. But neither Kate nor Camilla may have her way, based on what one Palace insider has been revealing about the Queen’s supposedly “haunting” views.

Kate Middleton Pushes For William To Become King

Yahoo told readers on October 2 that the feud between Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles began when Middleton started becoming an advocate for her husband Prince William. Although Parker Bowles may not have any issues with a woman who knows she wants, as Kate does, Camilla reportedly does have a problem when it comes to Middleton’s reported determination to see Prince William become the King rather than his father.

Kate reportedly has turned into an unanticipated obstacle for Parker Bowles and Charles’ anticipation over his rise to the royal throne. Yahoo also pointed out that Camilla and Charles reportedly have been eagerly awaiting the Queen’s anticipated abdication. As for the reason that it’s turned into a waiting game? A source quoted by the publication blames it all on pregnant Kate Middleton.

“Camilla is livid that William could potentially take the throne – and she’s pointing the finger of blame firmly on poor Kate.”

Although much has been reported about the alleged feud between Parker Bowles and Middleton over their clashing desires to see their husbands become the King, no one seems to know what the Queen herself really thinks.

Is The Queen Haunted?

Now, however, one royal insider is stepping up to speak out about the Queen, who has headed up the British Monarchy for the last 65 years. At 91, the Queen has no intentions of surrendering her royal position, regardless of what Kate or Camilla want, according to that royal source.

“There’s no chance the Queen is about to give that up anytime soon.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that despite her advanced age, the Queen took a vow to serve her country. She reportedly is focused on honoring that vow despite Middleton’s and Parker Bowles’ attempts behind the throne to turn their husbands into the Queen’s royal replacements.

But it’s not just that vow that is causing royal insiders to express doubt about Kate’s and Camilla’s odds of succeeding in their quests in the near future. There is reportedly a “haunting” reason why Queen Elizabeth will not surrender her crown to her son Prince Charles.

Why Queen Elizabeth Refuses To Surrender Crown

Some royal watchers have speculated that the feud between Camilla and Kate is behind the Queen’s refusal to give up her crown to Charles. But the Palace expert, Fitzwilliams, named a reason other than the Queen’s alleged distaste for choosing sides between Parker Bowles and Middleton.

The Queen reportedly has no plans to give up her crown for Charles because of a “haunting” concern, according to Yahoo.

“[There is a] ‘haunting’ reason why Queen Elizabeth refuses to give up her crown to her son, Prince Charles – and it’s got to do with her uncle.”

Regardless of what Kate and Camilla do or say to try to push William and Charles onto the throne, Elizabeth “will never abdicate,” declared Fitzwilliams.

Middleton and her royal rival in the feud don’t even concern Elizabeth when it comes to this royal expert’s analysis of who shall own the crown. Instead, rather than the Prince of Wales’ success in becoming the longest serving in the role in history or even the abdication of other European monarchs or the Pope, there’s one single act that reportedly still haunts the Queen.

Are Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Feuding Futilely?

Kate’s and Camilla’s feud may be well-played, but this royal watcher claims that it makes no difference what Middleton and Parker Bowles do to try to get their spouses to replace Elizabeth.

“Her uncle abdicated and this, seen as a dereliction of duty, still haunts the royal family.”

The reference to Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in order to be with American socialite and divorcee Wallis Simpson, may come as a shock to those who are focused on Kate’s and Camilla’s feud as the reason. But Fitzwilliams believes that Elizabeth is still haunted by the memory of her father, King George V, being forced to step up to the role of King before he died at age 56.

At only 21-years-old, Elizabeth vowed to serve her country. And although it may come as a bombshell to Prince Charles and Camilla, who reportedly continue to await the abdication, as well as to Kate Middleton, who allegedly wants William to rule, the royal observer contends that their game of thrones is futile.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]