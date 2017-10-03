‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Wants To Make Amends With Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador

Vicki Gunvalson is ready to put her drama with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador behind her.

Following a couple of seasons of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Radar Online claims that the series’ longest-running star, Vicki Gunvalson, wants to put an end to the ongoing issues between herself and her co-stars once and for all. During her interview on October 2, Gunvalson confirmed that she would like to reconcile with Tamra Judge and Shanon Beador and move on from the hurt that Judge has inflicted upon her.

“I want the slate clean. I’m never going to get an apology. I’m okay with that,” she said.

According to Vicki Gunvalson, she’s making an effort to apologize and move on even though her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars never will. As she explained, she feels that it is necessary to do so and knows that if they don’t put their on-screen issues behind them, they’ll never be able to film with one another again.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that The Real Housewives of Orange County had gotten “too dark” for her liking and said that she prefers to be in a happy and positive place with her co-stars.

Vicki Gunvalson noted that while there are a couple of “bad apples” among the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was determined to get the gang to a better place ahead of the upcoming 13th season of the show. She even said that she was willing to take a puff of the “peace pipe” in an effort to reconcile their friendships.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have been feuding for months over Gunvalson’s comments about her husband, Eddie, potentially being gay and Gunvalson and Beador are at odds due to Gunvalson’s claims that Beador had told her that her husband, David, was abusive during their marriage.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

