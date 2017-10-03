Kate Middleton And Prince William Reportedly Expecting Another Princess! Will They Name Her Diana?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child next spring, and the new member of the royal family may be arriving sooner than most people think. Is it possible that there will be a new princess named Diana?

According to a source at OK! magazine, the Duke and Duchess are going to have another girl, but her name will be Alice, not Diana.

The insider had a lot of details about how Middleton told her husband and children the good news. The source claims she wrote William a note in the voice of their unborn baby and signed it with the name Alice, a name they picked out together. Later, she served her children George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, pink cupcakes to let them know they were getting a little sister.

This pregnancy has not been an easy one for the Duchess of Cambridge due to her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is severe morning sickness. The condition caused her to miss George’s first day of school, which according to the source, made her “desperately sad.”

Middleton is said to be around three months pregnant, but if that’s the case, it wouldn’t be possible for the royal couple to know the gender of their baby. According to Baby Center, on an ultrasound, boys and girls look virtually the same until 14 weeks at the earliest. It isn’t until about week 18 when the sex can be identified if the technician can see the right area.

If William and Kate Middleton already know they are having a girl, she has to be further along than three months, and The Guardian reports that William may have hinted recently that is exactly the case.

At a recent visit to the charity Spitalfields Crypt Trust, William reportedly told an on-site midwife, “All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think.”

If the Duke and Duchess waited until the 12-week mark to announce their pregnancy, the timing would be right for them to now know the sex of their baby.

As for the name, Alice, it is a traditional family name (one of Queen Victoria’s daughters and the mother of the Duke of Edinburgh), which is the custom for high-level royalty.

According to PopSugar, the options are limited when it comes to naming a child in order to “perpetuate the notion of stability.” Family history is important in the royal family, and even though there are no rules preventing it, choosing a trendy name wouldn’t happen. Royal couples use the names of their children as a way to pay tribute to the family members who are important to them.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]