Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engagement Announcement Is Coming! Here Are All The Signs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed their first public outing last week amid rumors of a royal engagement. From Markle’s revealing interview with Vanity Fair to the couple’s public kiss at the Invictus Games, here are all the signs that Markle and Harry are about to announce their engagement.

According to Closer Weekly, the first sign that things were getting serious was when Harry released a protective statement about their romance in 2016. Following weeks of rumors, the pair officially confirmed their romance and Harry issued a special statement asking the media to leave the Suits star alone. This was the first time Harry had publicly defended a girlfriend, and their romance has been front and center ever since.

The second sign came in the form of Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Vanity Fair. The actress has taken a step back from the media this past year and even stopped writing her blog. The interview finally broke Markle’s silence as she officially declared her love for Harry and opened up about their future together. Markle did not confirm an engagement, but it’s clear they are both ready to take things to the next level.

The final sign, of course, came last week when Markle and Harry made their first public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games. Markle supported Harry during the opening ceremony of the games and even made an appearance at the semi-finals of wheelchair tennis. Things really heated up, however, during the closing ceremonies.

According to Today, Harry was caught kissing Markle while the two enjoyed the ceremonies in a VIP box. Harry was spotted giving his girlfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek and didn’t seem to mind displaying his affection in public. The Invictus Games took place in Markle’s hometown of Toronto Canada. Apart from Harry, Markle was also spotted watching the games with her mom, Doria Ragland.

Markle and Harry have not addressed the rumors surrounding their future together. Based on everything that has happened this past year, it’s safe to say that it’s only a matter of time before they announce an engagement. Whether or not that places the royal wedding in 2018, however, is another matter.

