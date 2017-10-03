‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Warns Kylie Jenner: ‘Enjoy Your Friends While You Can’

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has some words of advice for mom-to-be Kylie Jenner — enjoy her friends while she can.

Speaking with TMZ, the 25-year-old mother of three opened up about her own experiences on being a mother at such a young age. Kailyn, who got pregnant at 17, claimed that her situation was somehow similar to the Life of Kylie star.

Lowry pointed out that young pregnancies, just like Kylie’s, tend to be more challenging in various aspects. The Teen Mom star reiterated that most of Kylie’s friends definitely don’t have kids yet, adding that it might be hard for them to relate once she becomes a mother.

Kailyn added that Kylie’s social life will definitely be affected once the baby comes out. According to the reality star, it’ll be hard for Kylie to go out and spend time with her friends when she’s pregnant or when she has a newborn baby.

She even claimed that once her friends couldn’t relate, they might just stop coming around.

When asked if money will make things easier for Kylie, Kailyn admitted that it will definitely make a difference. Lowry reiterated that Jenner has a lot of money to spend on nannies and other necessities, so having a baby might be quite different for her.

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. The couple is reportedly expecting a baby girl in February. Multiple news sites reported that the soon-to-be parents were “surprised” but “very excited” about the pregnancy.

However, up to this date, Kylie and Travis have yet to confirm or deny any of the claims.

Lux Russell, 08/05/17 ???? 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4” born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official ???? thank you to @shophighway3 for our first personalized blanket to announce. A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry finally came up with a name for her third child. The MTV star made the big announcement on Instagram, sharing an adorable snap of her 8-week-old son sleeping on a customized Highway 3 blanket with his name on it.

Lowry revealed that her baby lo’s name is Lux Russell. The reality star took seven weeks to decide on a name and eight weeks to make it official.

The Teen Mom star is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

