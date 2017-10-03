Keith Urban Heartbreakingly Recalls How He Told 9-Year-Old Daughter About Las Vegas Shooting

Keith Urban is recalling how he told his and wife Nicole Kidman’s 9-year-old daughter about the horrific Las Vegas shooting on October 1 that left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Keith was appearing at Ascend Amphitheater on October 3 for the quickly put together Nashville vigil concert when he told the crowd how he found out about the massacre in Sin City. He recalled how his daughter, Sunday Rose, noticed that he wasn’t his normal cheery self as he got her ready for school.

“I started this morning finding out about [the shooting] and being shell-shocked,” Keith told the crowd in Tennessee who gathered to mourn and pay respects to those who died and to support those who were injured during the deadly attack.

“My 9-year-old, as I was driving her to school this morning, said to me, ‘Dad, you seem quiet.’ I said, ‘Yeah, a lot of people [were] killed last night,'” Keith continued during the emotional moment according to Ace Showbiz.

“She said, ‘Did you know any of them?’ and I said, ‘Not that I know of,'” he added.

That’s when Urban revealed his even more heartbreaking response to Sunday’s question about why he was so sad about the deaths of 59 people who lost their lives outside Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

.@KeithUrban sings "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the Nashville vigil for Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/panYzdhmi9 — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) October 2, 2017

“Then [Sunday] said, ‘Then why are you so sad?’ I said, ‘First of all, these were innocent people horrifically taken,’ secondly, they’re like family,'” Keith told the Nashville crowd of how he responded to his daughter’s question. “It’s the one thing about country music that’s always been the center of it – it’s a community. So I did know those people, in that way.”

Urban, who has two daughters with wife Nicole, Sunday and 6-year-old Faith Margaret, then launched into an emotional performance of Simon and Garfunkel’s 1970 hit “Bridge Over Troubled Water” for the victims.

Shortly after hearing the news, the former American Idol judge tweeted that he was “speechless” over the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which took place at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival as Urban’s friend Jason Aldean was performing his headline set.

“Stilled and speechless,” Keith tweeted. “Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.”

Urban performed at Las Vegas’s Route 91 Harvest festival as the main headliner just two years ago in 2015.

Keith was just one of a handful of huge country music stars who attended the Nashville Vigil for the Las Vegas shooting victims just one day after the attack. Also attending the vigil in Music City and performing on October 2 were Nashville actor and musician Charles Esten, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill.

Keith Urban at Nashville vigil for Las Vegas victims: "These were innocent people taken. They're like family." pic.twitter.com/wIzmt9rk9X — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 2, 2017

Country music radio personality Bobby Bones also confirmed that the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer will be rallying for the Las Vegas shooting victims and all those affected by the tragedy – the worst mass shooting in U.S. history – again today (October 3).

He announced that Keith will also be performing as part of the “Love > Hate” benefit concert alongside Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Dan and Shay, Chris Janson, and Locash.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT]