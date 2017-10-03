Maddie Ziegler On First Anniversary Plans With Boyfriend Jack Kelly, New Movie With Sia, Kate Hudson

Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly won’t be celebrating their first year anniversary until January but the Dance Moms star is already making plans as early as now. She also talked about the exciting new project she’s working on with Sia and Kate Hudson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maddie Ziegler revealed that she’s thinking of heading to Australia on that special day to be with Jack Kelly. Despite her busy schedule, Ziegler shared that she always finds time to make her boyfriend feel special.

Maddie and Jack were childhood friends but only started dating last year. The Dance Moms alum shared that he was the one who made the first move, and they started going out soon after. She added that their relationship is not that different from other ordinary teen couples. Even though they have been dating for almost a year, Maddie shared that they still try to take things slow.

Maddie told Galore that they try to keep things low-key, especially when they go out on dates.

“[We] eat [laughing]. The past few days we’ve just been going to Pinkberry a lot, and In-N-Out. We’ve been going for In-N-Out and sushi a lot,” she shared.

Over the weekend, Maddie and Jack celebrated her 15th birthday together. He shared a photo of the birthday girl, carrying a bouquet of roses, alongside a sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world!!! I love you so much and I’m so thankful to be spending this day with you. Your the most special person to me in the world and would do absolutely anything for you. Love you endlessly,” he wrote.

In other news, Maddie Ziegler is currently working on Sia’s upcoming film Sister, alongside Kate Hudson who shaved her head for the role. While she refused to reveal more details about the top-secret project, she teased that the project is unlike anything their fans have ever seen before.

Maddie has starred in several of Sia’s music videos, including “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” and “Cheap Thrills.” Although she has always donned her signature blonde bob wig in most of her performances, Maddie shared that they’re thinking of new ways to make their next collaboration more interesting.

Maddie has worked with Sia since 2014. Three years in and Maddie still can’t believe that she gets to work with such a talented artist, whom she now considers one of her best friends.

“It’s definitely been a journey and I think the best part is getting to grow with her. We’ve transformed so much together and I cant wait to continue growing,” she shared.

