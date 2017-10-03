Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter is as beautiful and glamorous as her mother. Is Carys Zeta-Douglas looking forward to becoming a model? That career path might not be a shock considering how gorgeous and stylish Carys looked in her latest Instagram photos.

Most recently, the Ocean’s Twelve actress attended the Michael Kors Collection show and was accompanied by her adorable daughter and a bunch of friends.

For the outing, the Chicago star wore a black outfit with a plunging neckline and high heels, while her daughter carried a Christy leather bag — all from the Michael Kors Collection. The black sandals of Carys Zeta-Douglas caught everyone’s attention as they looked quite appealing and beautiful.

Later on, in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed that she is interested in launching her daughter into the fashion industry. But there is no information about whether Carys wants to become a model or a fashion designer.

Walking in the show were celebrities like Kendal Jenner, Kate Upton, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, and Bella Hadid. The Mask of Zorro beauty introduced her daughter to all famous faces.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are quite private when it comes to talking about their children. They became engaged in December 1999 and tied the knot in November 2000, in New York. The high-profile wedding ceremony cost Catherine and Michael over $2 million and was labeled as the “most expensive wedding of the year” by the BBC.

As of now, Dylan, 17, and Carys Zeta-Douglas, 14, are studying, but their parents have some exciting plans for their future. Meanwhile, the Red 2 star and her daughter often share family photographs on social media to attract more and more fans.

Beautiful, funny, sexy and brilliant—@CatherineZetaJones, such a Michael Kors woman. -xxMK #AllAccessKors #NYFW A post shared by Michael Kors (@michaelkors) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

In one of the snaps of her children, Catherine shares details about her family and how life has been. The teenage girl may not have been seen on the runway so far, but she is reportedly in talks with a few brands. Metro has learned that Carys Zeta-Douglas was the center of attention in the Michael Kors Collection show and a lot of people talked about her striking resemblance to her mother.

sick bro A post shared by Carys Zeta (@carys.douglas) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Carys, who is the youngest child of Michael and Catherine, has been blessed with good looks and tall height. She might become a successful fashion model in coming years.