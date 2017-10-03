‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Calls Sam, Jason Answers And Wonders Who Caller Is, Ava Begs Klein

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday, September 3, state that Sam visits Jason Morgan at the hospital. She tells Jason that she has been mulling over some issues. It is possible that she wants to discuss personal issues, such as their plans for the future. However, some fans think she wants to share her observation that Jason has changed since he returned to Port Charles following a previous accident.

Patient 6 Calls Sam, Jason Picks Up The Call

General Hospital spoilers state that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) calls Sam (Kelly Monaco), but it is Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) who picks up the call. Patient 6 wants to know who is on the other end of the line, Jason also asks who the mysterious caller is. Patient 6 disconnects the call.

GH spoilers tease that despite Sam’s expectation that their lives would return to normal once Jason returns home, Patient 6 is on his way to Port Charles and his arrival will disrupt their lives.

Ava Pleads With Klein

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Tuesday, October 3, reveal that Ava (Maura West) begs Doctor Klein (Gene Farber) when he tells her that he will stop the surgeries needed to fix her face. Klein accuses Ava of helping Patient 6 escape from the clinic in Russia. He is enraged and threatens to punish Ava.

Ava begs Klein to do the surgeries and restore her beauty. Klein retorts that she should be more worried about the fact that he intends to detain her at the hospital.

General Hospital spoilers, however, reveal that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) comes to Ava’s rescue.

Griffin Encounters Patient 6

Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) encounters Patient 6 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Russia. Later, a group of men from the clinic searching for Patient 6 question Griffin. The men say they need to apprehend Patient 6 as soon as possible because he is a danger to the public. Griffin tells them that he saw a man who matches their description.

However, it appears he suspects that Patient 6 needs help. General Hospital spoilers hint that Griffin might help Patient 6 although he did not recognize his face.

Valentin Surprises Nina

General Hospital spoilers tease that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) gives his wife Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) a special anniversary gift. GH spoilers also reveal that soon after celebrating their anniversary, Valentin goes on a secret trip. It is uncertain why he travels. However, the trip could be due to Ava and Patient 6 who escaped from the clinic in St. Petersburg.

Finn Is Fed Up With Anna’s Blackmail

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) is fed up with Anna’s (Finola Hughes) continuing blackmail. She has forced him to assist her efforts to uncover Valentin’s links with the diamond dealer, Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck). He demands to know why Anna feels compelled to uncover Valentin’s secret.

Anna tells Finn about her past history with Valentin. She concludes that she has a duty to expose Valentin because she feels personally responsible for Valentin’s evil actions. Finn argues that Anna is mistaken when she thinks she is responsible for Valentin’s actions. He argues that Valentin made his own choices and that he alone is responsible for his actions.

