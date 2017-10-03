People might be excited to see the development of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s relationship in Game of Thrones Season 8, but there is another thing that also concerns fans. Although Euron Greyjoy has announced that he is heading back to the Iron Islands, Cersei Lannister claimed that the villain is actually on a mission to take the Golden Company to King’s Landing. But what could this mean for Yara Greyjoy, who is still a captive of her own uncle? Can Theon Greyjoy save his sister in the final season of the HBO series?

The seventh season concluded with Theon Greyjoy setting out to rescue his sister from their uncle. It certainly seems like a brave move for the youngest Greyjoy, but will he manage to defeat the King of the Iron Islands? There are speculations that Euron Greyjoy might be well aware that Theon is coming for Yara Greyjoy and already plans to use both of them to convince the Golden Company to work for Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 8. Unfortunately, this could also mean the end for Theon and Yara in the final season.

There is a possibility that Euron Greyjoy intends to convince the Golden Company with more than just gold. Some believe that Euron will capture Theon Greyjoy as he tries to save Yara then immediately bring them to the sellswords as proof of the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms’ need for their aid. But is it possible that Euron will eventually kill Theon and Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones Season 8?

There are speculations that either Theon or Yara Greyjoy will end up dead in the final season. On the other hand, Euron Greyjoy might survive all the way till the end of Game of Thrones Season 8. Actor Pilou Asbaek has already teased on Euron’s new look in the series and the post suggests that the show is set for a major time leap.

Getting ready for season 8 #gameofthrones trying a #newlook #eurongreyjoy #lessismore #moreisless #whatmarriagewilldotoyou ????????????????#whatisdeadmayneverdie A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Will Euron Greyjoy use Theon and Yara to ensure that the Golden Company will support Cersei Lannister? Is it possible that the villain will kill his own nephew and niece in the final season? Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]