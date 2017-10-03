Kate And Pippa Pregnant At The Same Time? Middleton Sisters Reportedly Having Babies Together!

Is it possible that Kate and Pippa Middleton’s dream of being pregnant together is true? There are new reports that Pippa Middleton will soon announce her own pregnancy, just a month after her sister, Duchess Catherine, announced that she and Prince William are expecting a royal baby.

According to Yahoo Australia, the “extremely close” sisters are going to be pregnant together and have their babies around the same time. This has been a dream of the two Middleton sisters to be pregnant together.

This would be the first child for Pippa and her new hedge fund manager husband, James Matthews.

The couple married in May, in front of hundreds of people, at St. Mark’s, Englefield, not far from the Middleton mansion in Bucklebury, in what many could describe as the wedding of the year. Both Princess Charlotte and Prince George were part of their aunt’s lavish and romantic ceremony.

Pippa and James enjoyed a lengthy honeymoon in Tetiaroa, Marlon Brando’s private island, and then traveled through Australia.

Pippa influenced her sister’s “Kate effect.” Pippa’s fashion-forward looks became an instant success and earned her the “Pippa effect” monicker in many fashion blogs and magazines.

Could this mean that Pippa’s baby will garner the same fashion influence?

Currently, there is a Prince George effect and a Princess Charlotte effect, both of William and Kate’s children’s adorable looks being sold out in stores and online. There is every reason to expect that Pippa’s new baby, as well as Kate’s, will each have a huge influence on fashion.

One thing that Pippa surely does not want to share is her older sister’s serious acute morning sickness. Kate Middleton is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She has been violently ill and like her previous two pregnancies, she was hospitalized for her symptoms.

Currently, the Duchess of Cambridge has not been performing her regular royal duties but is expected to resume once her symptoms improve.

According to Us Magazine, Pippa has been regularly visiting Kate during this difficult illness, yet exciting time. Both sisters will allegedly have their wish to have their babies at the same time!

According to a Middleton family friend, the sisters are just one year apart, with Kate the elder at 35, and have always wanted to be pregnant together.

“It’s long been a dream for Kate and Pippa to be pregnant at the same time.”

Pippa has allegedly been quite vocal that she wants to have a baby at the same time as her big sister.

“Pippa’s always said how great it would be if they were to be expecting together.”

Perhaps the sisters hope that their two children will bond in the same way Kate and Pippa have bonded?

