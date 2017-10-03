‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Pollyanna McIntosh On Negan’s Failed Plan And The Best Deal

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Jadis might be looking for a better deal. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was so confident, but he underestimated Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln.) When the shooting began, Negan was definitely taken by surprise. Find out what Pollyanna McIntosh had to say about Negan’s failed mission and the future of Jadis’ deals.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pollyanna McIntosh explained that when Alexandria actually started fighting back during the shooting at Alexandria, it was clear they were winning. Jadis made a deal with the wrong side. However, the war isn’t over yet. In fact, it is just beginning.

As the Inquisitr previously speculated, Jadis might switch over to Rick’s group eventually. She doesn’t care about who is right or who is wrong. She makes deals to help her people survive in The Walking Dead. In the interview, the actress confirmed this theory.

“But she really is going to do what’s best for her group and that’s it. It’s not going to be about feelings. It’s going to be about effectiveness.”

Even though it sounds like Jadis will switch over, fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions just yet. McIntosh teased that there are pros and cons to each decision. She has to measure them correctly and decide what is best for Jadis and the Scavengers.

“Well, she didn’t get what she wanted from that deal and she’s seen that his plan also failed, and so she can make what she likes of that situation moving forward. But at the same time, you wouldn’t really want to mess with the Saviors, would you? They’re pretty vicious and they don’t have the same moral structure as Rick’s group do.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirm that Jadis and the Scavengers don’t have a strong alliance with the Saviors. So, she really is a free agent. She can make her own decisions, but which one will she pick? Continue to side with Negan, or help Alexandria?

One thing that the actress did reveal is that she respects Rick. This might go a long way when it comes to making her decision. She doesn’t care for Negan, but he offered her a better deal. That is why she betrayed Rick to begin with. Really, all Rick would need to do is sweeten the pot a little bit. Give the Scavengers something that Negan can’t provide. Surely, Rick Grimes can think of something to convince the junkyard leader.

What do you think is going to happen with Jadis and the Scavengers in The Walking Dead? Season 8 premieres on October 22.

