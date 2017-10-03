Trump Urged To Pass Gun Legislation After Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Trump Doesn’t Want To Talk About It

President Donald Trump called the Las Vegas mass shooting “an act of pure evil,” but people wonder what the government is willing to do to fight such evil work. Many are calling for the president to pass gun control legislation, but Trump does not want to talk about it now.

A lone gunman opened fire at a country music festival on Sunday across from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. At least 59 people are dead and over 500 others injured. The suspect was identified as Stephen Paddock, 64.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that this is not the time to have a gun control debate. During the press briefing on Monday, Sanders said there is a “time and place” to renew the debate over gun control, but for now, Trump was focused on the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

“There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country.”

The statement drew ire from social media users who pointed out that it seems it is always “not the right time” to discuss gun control, whether it is after a shooting or there is no shooting, as reported by News.com.au. Trump has been a friend to gun owners and the National Rifle Association lobby, defending the constitutional “right to keep and bear arms.” According to Channel NewsAsia, there have already been over 270 mass shootings in the United States this year.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert dared President Trump to do what the two previous presidents of the country failed to do, which is to pass sensible gun control legislation. He challenged Trump to be the kind of president he promised to be. “Now, President Trump, you said you want to be a transformative president, who doesn’t care about the way things have always been done in Washington D.C.,” Colbert said, as reported by Deadline.

What the Las Vegas killing spree could mean for the gun industry https://t.co/tviS2kGDo8 pic.twitter.com/Mc98JaQs0Z — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel also condemned what happened and disagreed with what Sanders said. He insisted that now is the time for political debate. He called out politicians who sent their prayers and thoughts to the victims and their family but would not address the gun problem. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, he showed the photos of 56 senators who, in the aftermath of a shooting in Orlando, refused to vote for a bill that would promote background checks at gun shows and restrict gun ownership for the mentally ill.

“Of course, there was something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we can do about it. But we don’t,” Kimmel said. “So, with all due respect: Your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient,” he added.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]