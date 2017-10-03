Joe Duggar & Kendra Caldwell Back From Their Honeymoon In Greece, Loving Every Minute Of Being Newlyweds

Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell had an amazing European adventure! The young couple, who got married on Sept. 8 in Arkansas, flew to Greece right after their wedding for their honeymoon. Now, the Counting On couple is back from their romantic getaway–and they are dishing out some of the special moments of their trip!

The Duggar family just posted a video showing Joe and Kendra in Greece, who took a break from their honeymoon to film a special update for their fans. In the clip, the newlyweds were beaming and obviously enjoying their special time as a couple.

“Here in Greece, we’re looking forward to having dinner in the sky, walking through the market, sandal-making, and going to Santorini, and doing paddle-boarding and parasailing,” Kendra happily shared. But more than these fun touristy activities, the 19-year-old bride said that she’s most excited about spending time alone with Joe Duggar in a new country.

“The one thing that we will probably never forget about this trip is being together in another country and just getting to experience all these new things.”

This is the first time for Joe and Kendra to be together on a trip without a chaperone. As many Duggar fans would know, the famously strict family doesn’t allow unmarried children to be alone with the opposite sex. The two had only been dating for a couple of months when the 23-year-old Duggar proposed to Kendra back in May. After four months, the Counting On couple tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony where they also shared their first kiss.

We are so excited to share Joe and Kendra's wedding album!! Click the link in the bio to see them! ???????????????? A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Joe Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s seventh child, recently opened up about the joys of being married. He told People that he and his wife are truly loving every minute of being newlyweds.

“It’s really an amazing feeling to know it’s official and we’re really married. Once we were engaged time seemed to move so slowly and now here we are — married! We’re just enjoying every bit of it.”

As for Kendra, she described her husband as her “best friend.” The young wife, only 19-years-old, shared that one of the perks of being married is that she could now be with Joe Duggar all the time.

“One of the most enjoyable things about being married to Joe is just being together so much. I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time. Being with your best friend make marriage amazing.”

Kendra is a close family friend of the Duggars. Her father, Pastor Paul Caldwell, is a minister at the Duggars’ local church. Much of Joe and Kendra’s relationship–from courtship to their engagement–has been documented in Counting On. Fans will be able to witness how their wedding took place when the reality show airs an hour-long special sometime this month.

Counting On airs every Monday, 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Instagram]