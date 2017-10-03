‘The Amazing Race 30’ Spoilers: Fans Reveal Location Of ‘BB19’ Jessica And Cody And Challenge Given [Photos]

On Sunday morning, fans of Big Brother 19 headed to New York City to see former BB19 houseguests Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson off on their journey on yet another CBS reality show, The Amazing Race. The couple and the other teams racing this season on TAR took off for the airport after the fanfare and some now believe they have spotted the two participating in a challenge on the other side of the world.

Jessica and Cody and the rest of the TAR30 pairs reportedly arrived in Reykjavik, Iceland on Monday at around 12:26 p.m. local time, according to Reality Fan Forum user Jesscahc. According to the report, the pair, whose showmance was dubbed “Jody” by fellow Big Brother 19 cast members and fans, were tasked with locating a woman named Katherine, apparently a female athlete. The woman gave Jessica and Cody two questions to answer before they could continue on their way.

Jesscahc further writes that Jessica and Cody looked to the crowd surrounding them for the answer to the questions asked and then went into a local store to for more information. The couple were reportedly successful on their second try at the questions and then had to drink shots of some kind of oily substance. According to Jesscahc, they clearly did not enjoy whatever they were made to drink but couldn’t get their next clue until they downed the shots.

Additionally, Jesscahc added that the two left the area and headed for the Amazing Race 30 pit stop by about 12:33 p.m. She also implied that Jessica and Cody may currently be in first place in the race, as she did not see any teams prior to them and had been watching “lengthy dress rehearsals” before they arrived.

Jesscahc’s spoilers were not just empty lip service, as she provided photo and video proof of her assertions on her Instagram page, sliceofjessica.

Click through the Instagram slideshow below to see Cody, likely waiting for Jessica during a challenge, as well as a video that shows the couple leaving the challenge in a white vehicle.

These spoilers reveal that Jessica and Cody are doing quite well in TAR30, which is no surprise since both are physically fit. During Big Brother 19 Cody dominated most of the physical challenges, which is what made him such a great threat to the other BB19 houseguests. Many of The Amazing Race challenges require strength and endurance, as well as mental agility, so the two will probably continue to succeed moving forward in the race.

Walking through Reykjavík, run into Shawn Marion doing the Amazing Race! While CrossFit is going on in the square too A post shared by Austin Kirtley (@akirtley4) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

So far, there is no word as to what the next destination may be for The Amazing Race 30 teams, but it will no doubt be exciting.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]