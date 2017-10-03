John Cena’s Reaction To Nikki Bella’s ‘Fifty Shades’-Themed Performance In ‘DWTS’ Is #RelationshipGoals

John Cena just said the sweetest things to Nikki Bella after her steamy performance during the “Guilty Pleasures Week” of Dancing with the Stars and fans of the wrestling superstars are absolutely loving it.

The WWE couple just reached another milestone in their relationship as the 40-year-old professional wrestler and actor joined the audience to support his fiancee in her latest venture with the help of ABC’s popular dance show.

Dancing to the tune of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” Nikki and partner Artem Chigvintsev delivered a tantalizing Viennese waltz routine that not only captured the hearts of the audience but also the attention of the 35-year-old WWE Diva’s beau.

According to Entertainment Tonight, John Cena was given the chance to comment about the Nikki Bella’s Guilty Pleasures Week performance as he joins the her and Artem onstage with Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron.

“I thought it was probably a good idea to just get you out here to give your comments first,” Bergeron told the wrestler-rapper.

Chuckling as his fiance wrapped her arm around him, John obliged.

“I thought it was spicy! I thought it was exciting, I thought it was sexy, I thought it was fearless. I thought it was every reason why I love you.”

After that, the 40-year-old SmackDown star pulled Nikki in an embrace and leaned in for a sweet kiss, a scene that was definitely “swoon-worthy,” as Hollywood Life put it.

Date night with my Love last night ❤️ So happy he's here to support me tonight!! A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

On top of that, Nikki’s intimidating fiance gave Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev a threatening glare a-la WWE which later turned into a broad smile.

“Well done. Very well done,” he said as he shook Artem’s hand.

While they already have a reputation for violence in WWE, Nikki Bella and John Cena have more things similar to Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey from the famed erotic novel as the 35-year-old Total Bellas star admitted to ET that they have their very own “red room.”

“[John] really built me a beautiful red room. The walls are like beautiful red velvet walls,” she said during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals week prior to the Guilty Pleasures Week. However, she clarified that their red room is literally a “real red room” minus the “crazy uncomfortable thing.”

“Actually, the door going into it looks like a door from a castle. It’s pretty insane. It has fur rugs, candles, chandelier. A lot of drawers.”

Meanwhile, fans of John Cena and Nikki Bella totally lost it after the couple were reunited on the DWTS stage after spending time apart because of the ABC celebrity talent show.

Earlier this year, news about the WWE couple’s engagement emerged as Cena made the most public proposal possible for their line of work. However, it was not the real first engagement between the two.

According to the Daily Mail, John have already proposed to a “doped up” Nikki a year and a half before he knelt in front of after they defeated real-life married couple The Miz and Maryse.

The Total Divas star had been under anesthetic as she is about to undergo surgery when her John decided to propose to her the first time. Unfortunately, Nikki said she don’t remember that sweet moment.

What do you think of John Cena’s reaction to Nikki Bella’s Dancing with the Stars Guilty Pleasures Week performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]