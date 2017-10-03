Disney CEO Robert Iger Honors Disney California Adventure Cast Member Killed In Las Vegas Shooting

The world woke up on Monday morning with the horrific news of a shooting in Las Vegas which has led to 59 deaths and more than 500 wounded, but it is getting even more real now. The names of the victims are starting to be released as their families have been notified, and they come from all walks of life which include a magical land. One of those killed happened to be a cast member at Disney California Adventure, and the large family has been shaken.

Many names will continue to roll out over the coming days, and as reported by Deadline, Carrie Barnette is one of them. The 34-year-old lived in Riverside, California, and worked at a number of different locations inside Disney Calfornia Adventure theme park.

A number of people have commented on Twitter that Barnette worked at Flo’s Cafe, as well as locations on Pacific Wharf.

Robert Iger, the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, released a statement on Monday evening regarding the loss of Barnette, another cast member who was injured, and the situation as a whole.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the tragic events in Las Vegas – the victims of violence, the witnesses, and the friends and families mourning loved ones. We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act. Carrie Barnette had been a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for ten years and was beloved by her friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with her family, along with our support, during this incredibly difficult time. Another valued Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was also seriously injured and we are praying for her recovery.”

Carrie Barnette 34 a victim too. Worked at Disneyland for 10+yrs grew up in Garden Grove. Sweetest Soul pic.twitter.com/RhGR9yACZe — Kylene Hernandez (@KRPhoto21) October 3, 2017

According to Heavy, Barnette’s mother had said by Monday evening that her daughter’s body had not yet been recovered. There were not a lot of details as to how things truly happened with Carrie, but it was known that she was “up front close to the stage.”

Carrie Barnette was shot in the left side of her chest, but the good thing is that a friend was with her so she was not alone when she died.

A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 3, 2017

Many more names have yet to be released.

The Las Vegas shooting took so many lives and affected the realities of hundreds and even thousands more people. Lives that were lost such as Carrie Barnette were taken far too soon, and it is going to take a lot of time until the pain of their losses begins to subside. The Walt Disney Company did the right thing as Robert Iger honored and mourned those who died in the tragedy, but it is going to take much more to have the hurt go away.

