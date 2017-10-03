‘Sister Wives’ Update: Kody Brown & Family Devastated Over Las Vegas Shooting

The Sister Wives family has been left shaken and devastated after the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night. The tragic incident, which killed 59 people and left more than 500 injured, hit close to home for the reality stars. As many fans know, Kody Brown and his four wives have been living in Las Vegas, Nevada since 2011. In fact, the Brown family was at the same venue just last weekend to watch a concert. Their newly engaged son and his fiance, Logan and Michelle, also went to the concert with them.

When news of the horrific tragedy broke on Sunday night, Kody Brown immediately tweeted to let his followers know that his family is safe. The Sister Wives patriarch couldn’t get over the fact that such an unfortunate and careless act would occur in their community.

“It is crazy that seven of us were in a concert right across the street on Friday night,” Kody Brown wrote.

“So sad…#Pray for Vegas”

Kody’s four wives also took the time to express their shock and grief for those who were affected by the Las Vegas shooting. Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, wrote that she couldn’t stop crying over what happened. Christine, Kody’s third wife, described the incident as a “disgusting cowardice” against innocent people. The entire Sister Wives family also re-tweeted several announcements on how their followers could help and donate to the victims’ families.

Kody and his four wives–Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn–also made a short video to update their fans following the tragedy. The video was released by TLC on the show’s Facebook page. Kody, sporting a new man bun hairstyle, filmed his message while inside his car in his neighborhood. The reality star stated that the best way to respond after such a tragedy is to spread love, peace, and hope.

“The only thing I think we can do here is answer this with love and peace and hope. I share all my love and peace with you. Thank you for your prayers.”

Sister Wives fans all over the world were definitely happy to know that the polygamous family is unharmed and well. Many left comments on their heartfelt update, despite the fact that their reality show is currently off-the-air.

“I cried with Meri and Christine. Really nice that they took the time to share their thoughts and prayers for all those who are victims of senseless killings,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others also took this chance to ask the network if Sister Wives will be renewed for a new season. Just before the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, second wife Janelle was even teasing Twitter fans about a possible comeback.

“So many people are asking,” Janelle Brown tweeted on Thursday.

“All I can say is stay tuned to TLC for information about the show.”

Sister Wives first aired on TLC in 2010 and ran for seven seasons. At the start of Season 1, Kody Brown and his wives lived in Utah. Their move to Las Vegas and their search for a perfect four-household cul-de-sac were documented in the series.

