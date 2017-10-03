Serena Williams Shows Tiny Waist As She Trains For Australian Open 2018, Husband In Charge Of Baby Instagram?

Serena Williams may have given birth to her first baby a month ago, but that does not mean that she is sitting around. The former world number one stated before September that she has no plans on retiring and that her fans can expect her to be back on the professional tennis world as soon as Australian Open 2018. Looking at her most recent Instagram post, it looks like she is taking her comeback seriously.

While the 36-year-old tennis player has explicitly given away any details on her training regime, she did show off her toned and svelte body on Instagram today. To promote a cause for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she posted a picture of herself modeling a bag. While many took note of how fashionable the purple bag was, most fans noticed just how tiny her waist looked.

“Wow talk about bouncing back after little Alexis,” one fan wrote. “Love the dress too.”

“Are you sure you just had a baby?! You look absolutely amazing,” another commented.

Even before this, she posted a mirror selfie of herself in her underwear, which showed that she has her body trimmed to get back into tennis training. While some fans are noting that she lost her baby weight a little too quickly, considering that Australian Open 2018 is just under three months away, she has to get back in shape in lightning speed.

Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, in a recent interview, stated just how ready Serena is to bounce back after having Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

“There are two lives for women,” he said to Eurosport. “Before having a family, and when you start having a family. She is in a different mindset, and I’m sure she is going to be an incredible mother. I’m sure about that. […] When she called me to tell me she was pregnant, in the same sentence she said: ‘I am pregnant, but… I’m not finished with tennis and I want you to wait for me.'”

"I used to think I’d want to retire when I have kids, but no. I’m definitely coming back," says @SerenaWilliams. https://t.co/uS9z5L1zIL — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 15, 2017

While Serena is sharpening her knives to guard her title at the upcoming Australian Open, it looks like her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is doing most of the baby updates on Instagram. As he is a co-founder of Reddit, he loves to engage via social media. So it was no surprise that the couple got their baby daughter her own Instagram just weeks after she came into the world.

It’s obvious from the uploads on Olympia’s account that Serena’s husband is doing most of the legwork to keep the profile active. One picture shows the new mother taking a nap as the baby and her father have fun with the camera.

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!" A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

The Reddit founder made news when he took a paternity leave from his work so that he can be fully there for his new family. He is only taking six weeks off, knowing that most men do not get to get a leave for their families, it was a big deal.

[Featured Image by Mark Thompson/Getty Images]