‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Sees Will Horton Again, What Does He Say This Time?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 tease that Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) will have another conversation with the dead. He sees Will Horton (Chandler Massey) for the second time. What gets discussed and does the presumably deceased Salemite offer any clues?

With Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) arrival, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) was told that Will is alive. Nobody is certain what the truth is, but everyone remembers seeing Will’s dead body. So, what exactly is going on? For those looking for clues, Will’s next conversation with Lucas probably won’t provide much.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest hint that Lucas is told his son survived the strangulation. It isn’t clear if Ben relays this information or if Will says it to Lucas. It will probably be the former, though. Ben seems very eager to tell everyone what he knows.

During Lucas and Will’s last chat, the dead Salemite was more of a sounding board and didn’t reveal any information. It wasn’t really Will Horton, but a drunken hallucination. It seems likely that this is going to be another one of those types of conversations.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bryan Dattilo said in an interview to expect a lot more of Will Horton. The actor teased that there will be flashbacks, visions, dreams, and conversations. It is also leading up to a massive Memphis mystery.

On a recent episode of Days Of Our Lives, Ben said that “these people” have Will. What people was he referring to? Does this mean that Will is really alive and is being held hostage? Could there be experiments being conducted on him? Perhaps this is where Dr. Rolf (William Utay) comes in. As fans recall, he is the DiMera doctor that likes to cheat death.

What do you think is going to happen when Lucas sees Will Horton again? Will there be more clues on Days Of Our Lives and what exactly is the truth?

