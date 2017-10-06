Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Finally Shows Off Baby Bump?

Kylie Jenner has been posting throwback photos on her social media account after news broke about her alleged pregnancy. However, the Life Of Kylie star shared a recent snap that showed off her stomach area. Could it be a sneak peek of her much-awaited baby bump?

The reality star might still be young but she sure knows how to work her body for a good angle. Aside from showing off her famous pout, the 20-year-old entrepreneur also wears the skimpiest outfits to reveal her amazing curves.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable figure, which made her an instant “body goal.” But after multiple reports revealed that she might be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suddenly paused from posting new sexy photos and opted to share a series of old snaps instead.

Many believed that this sudden change in her social media posts seemingly confirmed the whispers and speculations that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may really have a bun in the oven.

So when Kylie Jenner finally posted a recent snap of herself with best friend Jordyn Woods, her followers saw a glimpse of a possible baby bump. Based on the reality star’s caption, the photo was taken just a day it was posted, so it was definitely one of her latest pictures on her Instagram feed after the baby news broke.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

While the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has recently tried to avoid being seen in public, she gave her followers a view of her most intriguing body part as of the moment — her stomach. The Life Of Kylie star will be seen standing next to Jordyn Woods while lifting her black T-shirt up showing off her midsection.

Despite reports that Kylie Jenner is around five months pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, her tummy still appears to be flat for someone who is supposed to give birth in January or February.

After posting the photo with her best friend, Kylie Jenner is back to sharing throwback snaps and ads for her cosmetic line and sunnies collection. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used to post photos of herself almost daily, she is now not as active as before, which led people to believe that she is trying to keep her alleged pregnancy as private and as low-key as possible.

#ad My new sunnies collection is available NOW at quayaustralia.com. Follow @quayaustralia for full details. #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address all the baby rumors.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]