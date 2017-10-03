Joy-Anna Duggar Posts Old Baby Bump Photo To Hide ‘Shotgun’ Wedding? Austin Forsyth Compared To Josh Duggar

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shocked Counting On viewers when they announced just three months after the wedding that they were pregnant. While it is completely plausible for the 19-year-old Duggar to have conceived that quickly, the thing that surprised the viewers the most was the size of her baby bump. Since the announcement, the couple has not given any update about the baby until a month later, and the fans think that they are still trying to hide the fact that the baby was conceived out of wedlock.

For the first time since their pregnancy announcement, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband posted about the pregnancy on their joint Instagram account. While her sisters – Jill and Jessa Duggar – posted mirror selfies of their baby bump, the 19-year-old Duggar and her husband took it one step further by using it as a way to rally for anti-abortion.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby! I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago,” she wrote as her caption. “Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife.”

Counting On fans still think that the young couple is trying to hide something. When Joy first debuted her baby bump, many thought “that belly looks big for one baby at 3 months,” and that she looks “four maybe five months along,” which meant that they conceived before the wedding. Coupled with the fact that their matrimony was pushed forward from the original late October date, the fans are questioning just how long Joy-Anna has been pregnant.

Joy and Austin’s most recent Instagram picture has been doubted by the fans as being an older photo.

“This is an old picture,” one fan stated. “It was the first picture they used to announce her pregnancy. Unless she is having twins, she is way too big for her dates to match.”

On top of the pre-wedding conception rumors, the fans are now seeing how similar she is to the wife of her infamous brother, Josh Duggar. As fans discussed the fact that the Duggar girls get married very young, having received no higher education or encouraged to learn a marketable skill, they noticed how dependent the girls become to their husbands.

“I agree that without their husbands they would be lost,” a fan wrote. “Look at Anna Duggar, her husband was a child molester and then was a member of an adult cheating website, slept with other women and paid for it… Any other woman would leave it right away. Anna, however, has no life skills, so it is easier for her to swallow all that cheating than being a little independent.”

While Austin Forsyth has no track record of infidelity or molestation like Josh Duggar, there have been rumors that he is “controlling” and that he wants her to wear dresses when she does not like them. Also, the fact that Joy does not have her own Instagram account, while all her married sisters – Jill, Jessa and Jinger – do, shows that Austin likes to have a look at what is being posted on Instagram.

[Featured Image by Austin and Joy Forsyth/Instagram]