‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Talks Ben Weston, Chabby Guilt, And What Comes Next

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) wasn’t at the double wedding for Abigail (Marci Miller.) He was actually there for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith.) In a new interview, actor Billy Fynn, who plays Chad DiMera, talked about the storyline. He revealed the “Chabby” guilt, the villain resurfacing, and what comes next.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to SoapHub, Billy Flynn is assuring fans that Chad and Abby will get married. They felt too guilty to continue with the original plan. Later, they will have a small ceremony with just a few family members and friends. The actor discussed what is going through Chad and Abigail’s minds on Days Of Our Lives.

“People are going to get what they want. Chad and Abigail are going to get married. It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be a really special moment.”

Flynn also discussed Ben Weston. It turns out that they are good friends in real life. Additionally, Billy really likes the character of Ben. He said it’s almost like he’s become a cult character these days. When fans heard that Robert Scott Wilson was returning, they knew dangerous drama was lurking in the shadows.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Chabby” now face two obstacles. Chad thought that Ben was there to disrupt their marriage. That is why he started to walk up to him. However, it was soon apparent that he was actually there for Sonny.

“Chad’s first instinct was to go after him, but then Abigail did. She just clocked him, which was pretty awesome. I think [the writers] really wanted to start giving her some strength.”

The second obstacle is the guilt that Chad and Abby feel. They started with the second part of the wedding, but then Sonny walked out.

“At first, they’re not going to do it, because of Sonny and Paul. Ultimately, it’s their friends who say, ‘Do it. We wouldn’t be able to live with ourselves if you didn’t.'”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that “Chabby” gets married, but it isn’t like they originally planned. However, getting wed is just a formality in their minds. In their hearts, they have already been married a long time.

“Because in their hearts they’ve always been married. This is just a formality. So they have their moment. There’s a lot of tension leading up to it and, obviously, it’s not the way they would have wanted it, but they do it.”

It isn’t known what is going to happen with Sonny and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean.) It is understandable that Sonny wants to find out if Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is alive. However, Paul must be heartbroken after being walked out on. Only time will tell if “Paulson” will make it.

What do you think of what Billy Flynn said about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]