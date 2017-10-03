‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson Describes Life After Success Of Erotic Trilogy With Jamie Dornan

Dakota Johnson has been in the business for over 15 years, but portraying Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy made her a household name. However, the actress has recently revealed that it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for her after playing the iconic role.

The 27-year-old actress and model shared that portraying Anastasia Steel seemingly gave people a free license to judge her. Being a part of the highly-popular erotic novel-turned-movie, it opened Dakota Johnson to a lot of praises and criticisms at the same time.

Many may have thought that the Fifty Shades Freed actress is enjoying her popularity after the success of the franchise, but it appears that the instant fame might be a little too much for the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Dakota Johnson described the people talking negatively about her like an “incessant mosquito noise.”

“People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring. A waste of energy and time.”

In fact, Dakota Johnson was even rumored to be acting like a “diva” on the Fifty Shades Freed set that got people thinking that fame might have already gone right to her head. On top of that, earlier reports revealed that the actress and Jamie Dornan are allegedly not on speaking terms because The Peanut Butter Falcon star was “out of control.”

The new revelation certainly came as a complete shock to everyone since both Jamie Dornan and director James Foley have previously praised Dakota Johnson for being professional.

Es la heredera de una de las sagas más icónicas del cine y tiene un magnetismo irresistible. El número de #VogueOctubre es de ella; el numero de #VogueOctubre es tuyo, @dakotajohnson. (Fotografía: @emmasummerton. Realización: @juancebrian). A post shared by Vogue España (@voguespain) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

As expected, the claims of Dakota Johnson’s diva-like behavior were quickly slammed by Gossip Cop. Talks of the actress’ rude behavior certainly didn’t make sense since Fifty Shades Freed was filmed back-to-back with Fifty Shades Darker, which came out earlier this year, and nothing was reported about the How To Be Single actress’ alleged disappointing behavior on set.

As a matter of fact, Dakota Johnson received nothing but compliments from Jamie Dornan and the people she worked with, making the shocking claims hard to believe. It was repeatedly reported that even though the Fifty Shades co-stars were already good pals before portraying their iconic roles, the erotic trilogy made them closer than ever.

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]