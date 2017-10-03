Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Used A Third Private Email Account For Official Emails, New Report Says

Less than a week after it was reported that Jared Kushner, when he met with the Senate Intelligence Committee, had concealed the existence of a private email account that he used to conduct official White House business, a new report published Monday afternoon reveals that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have used not just one or two, but three private server accounts for official emails.

According to the report by the online magazine Politico, Kushner created a private domain for personal use by himself and Ivanka Trump, ijkfamily.com, hosted by the popular web hosting site GoDaddy.com. Online records show that the domain was created on December 31, 2016, and is set to expire exactly one year later, at the end of 2017.

Kushner and Ivanka Trump each maintain private email addresses using the family domain, but according to the new revelations, the domain also houses a third email address — one which the couple has used extensively to send and receive official White House emails. Read the entire Politico report on the newly discovered third address, at this link.

“Hundreds of emails have been sent since January from White House addresses to accounts on the Kushner family domain,” Politico reported.

“Many of those emails went not to Kushner’s or Ivanka Trump’s personal addresses but to an account they both had access to and shared with their personal household staff for family scheduling.”

Kushner is Trump’s son-in-law, married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. Early in his term, Trump named them both to top advisory positions in the White House, and both hold security clearances authorizing them to handle sensitive and classified government material.

According to one White House source who spoke to Politico, Kushner and Ivanka Trump have used their private email accounts for government matters “daily” since they took their positions in the Trump administration.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly hammered his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for her own use of a private email account during her term in the United States State Department in the administration of President Barack Obama.

Trump during the campaign said that Clinton had “put the entire country in danger” by using a private email account. But Trump went even further, telling Clinton directly in their second presidential debate that he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her use of email, and would, in fact, seek to imprison Clinton if he were to be elected president.

Trump’s threats came months after the FBI conducted a lengthy investigation into Clinton’s email use, and in the end, cleared her of any wrongdoing. But the email question continued to dog Clinton and according to some analysts, ultimately proved the difference in the election.

Indeed, a study conducted at Harvard University, and accessible online at this link, found that media coverage of the Clinton email issue far outstripped coverage of any other topic during the presidential campaign.

The study found that media devoted about 1.75 times as much coverage space to Clinton’s emails as to the second-most covered issue, Trump’s stand on immigration.

Of the 14 major campaign issues examined in the Harvard study, the least amount of space was devoted to coverage of the Donald Trump connections to Russia — a scandal that has come to dominate Trump’s presidency in many ways. In fact, while Trump has not appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel — similar to a special prosecutor — to probe Trump’s Russia ties.

In an interview last week on Sirius XM radio, Clinton spoke out regarding the revelations of private email server use in the Trump White House, calling it “the height of hypocrisy.”

