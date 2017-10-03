Teresa Giudice’s Parents OK Joe Divorce, Reality Star Has ‘RHONJ’ Regrets

Teresa Giudice has the blessings of her parents if she should ever decide to divorce long troubled husband Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently revealed she was considering just that in her new book Standing Strong.

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced, but my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe,” Radar Online reports Giudice writes in her new novel. “They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me. They definitely feel like Joe is to blame”

Giudice spent roughly a year in prison after being convicted on a slew of fraud related charges that also landed Joe behind bars, where he remains serving out his three-year sentence.

All the chaotic times seem to have moved Giudice to a soul-searching point in her life, as All About Truth recently reported she now even regrets allowing her family to star on RHONJ.

“Definitely, I wish I never put my husband on TV,” she said. “He looks back on how he was on the show and feels bad that he was so s—ty on TV. He’s not like that in real life.”

All the trouble with their finances has also left Teresa vowing that she and Joe will keep their finances separate going forward— no matter what happens between them as a couple.

“I’m never signing anything ever again,” she said. “I think we should keep things separate. So, in that way, we kinda will be divorced.”

In Standing Strong, Teresa readily admits she doesn’t know where she and Joe may be in their relationship, of if they’ll even still be a married couple, by the time he’s set to be released from custody in 2019.

“I’m still not happy with Joe,” she said. “Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore.”

Both Teresa and Joe of them were sentenced to prison on multiple fraud charges in 2014, with Teresa serving her sentence first so one of them would always be free and at home to tend to their four young daughters.

The 45-year-old Joe began serving his sentence soon after his wife was released just before Christmas in 2015.

Teresa had only been free a little more than a year when her mom died of natural causes in March of 2017.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]