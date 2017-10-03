‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Oct. 4: Dina Busts Graham, Plus Jack Pulls Off A Sneaky Move

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, October 4, reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) will begin to suspect Graham (Max Shippee) may not be as genuine as she initially thought. Dina has grown to trust Graham over the years, but Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) don’t trust him. To put an end the neverending accusations, Dina decided to confront Graham and see what he has to say.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Graham notices that Dina seems on edge and asks what is bothering her. Young and the Restless spoilers state Dina suggests that Graham could be deceiving her. After laying out about everything she has learned about Graham and his mother, Dina allows him to respond.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham is taken aback by Dina and wonders if her children planted the seeds of doubt in her mind. Dina asks him to be honest with her and tell her if his mother is really alive.

Dina believed Graham’s mom died, but if she’s being honest, Ashley and Jack seem pretty sure that he’s lying to her. She begins to wonder if Graham has been lying to her for years. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham will have to think long and hard how to answer Dina’s questions about his mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Graham will share his side of the story. Since Ashley has done her homework and can easily prove her case, Graham will have to, at least, admit to half the truth. Graham could come out and admit that his mother didn’t die. However, Y&R viewers expect Graham to come up with another lie to cover up the reason he lied to Dina in the first place.

Billy (Jason Thompson) will be forced to betray Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) again. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy wants to get his hands on the Jabot server to see if he can figure out a way for Brash & Sassy to recover from Jack’s sneaky business move. The only way to do that is to swipe Phyllis’ laptop, which she keeps close by her side.

Young and the Restless spoilers state Billy treats Phyllis to an afternoon at the spa and suggests she let him put her laptop in a storage locker. She looks uneasy about handing it over but eventually agrees. With Phyllis out of sight, Billy uses her laptop and enters Dina’s password to access Jabot servers. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley worries that the Abbott family war is getting out of control.

Will Graham tell Dina the truth? Will Billy and Jack ever forget the past and call a truce?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

